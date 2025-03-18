Exclusive Motorcycle Auction: Deus Ex Machina X Catawiki

Deus Ex Machina, one of the most influential names in custom motorcycle culture, is returning to Catawiki with 15 unique bikes up for auction this March.

Leading the auction is the Rolling Queen Royal Enfield. Estimated at €15,000 and without reserve price, this extraordinary build merges Royal Enfield’s rich legacy with Deus’ signature mastery. Founded in 1901, Royal Enfield is the world’s oldest motorcycle brand continuously in production. Known for the manufacturer’s timeless, rugged designs, when coupled with Deus’ custom modifications, the Rolling Queen is not just a machine—it’s a reflection of style, engineering, and culture altogether.

(Rolling Queen Royal Enfield)

“The Rolling Queen is a perfect fusion of vintage and custom, an elegant yet powerful ride that reflects the enduring passion for timeless motorcycles,” – Davide Marelli, Catawiki’s motorcycle expert. “For any enthusiast or collector, this bike is a mighty statement.”