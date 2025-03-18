Ducati ends 2024 with a revenue of over one billion euros combined with a benchmark profitability.

Ducati ends 2024 with financial results that testify to the solidity of its competitive positioning in the two-wheel sector and the effectiveness of the strategic choices made in recent years, oriented towards the development of a product range that represents the best fusion of beauty, performance and technology.

For the third consecutive year, Ducati recorded revenues of more than one billion euros (2024: 1,003 billion; 2023: 1,065 billion). A result achieved despite the challenges that are characterising the industry and the current global competitive environment.

The operating result (EBIT) stood at 91 million euros, equal to a profitability of 9.1% (2023: 10.5%). A key figure, which also highlights the company’s ability to focus on generating the financial resources needed to support its strategic plans.

During 2024, 54,495 motorcycles were delivered to Ducatisti all over the world (2023: 58.224). Although showing a decline compared to the previous year, the figure is in line with the philosophy of the Bologna-based company, which aims to preserve the exclusivity and value of its products for its passionate clients. Advertisement

“2024 ends with a positive balance that, despite a challenging competitive environment, confirms our solidity and a benchmark profitability in the two-wheeler market.” declared Claudio Domenicali, CEO of Ducati. “ We enjoy a solid financial base that allows us to continuously and significantly invest in research and development, innovation and racing competition, while continuing to strengthen the uniqueness and prestige of our product range and ensuring the high standards of quality and service typical of a product of excellence. This, combined with our commitment to making every Ducatista feel part of a great family, makes the brand more beloved than ever today.”

Henning Jens, Ducati CFO, added: ” 2024 was a complicated year due to the particularly challenging market conditions the whole business faced. In this context, we chose to focus on protecting overall profitability, prioritising long-term sustainability rather than just aiming at increasing sales volumes. This approach, combined with further improvements of our efficiency, is in line with our premium strategy and it allowed us to conclude the year with a profitability that reached 9.1% return on sales and an operating result that shows our ability to generate value and guarantee a solid financial base also under difficult circumstances. “

Looking at 2025, Ducati presented to the public ten new models, further enriching an increasingly complete, sophisticated and technologically advanced product range, designed to offer every Ducatista the most suitable bike to express their passion for two wheels.

These include the new XDiavel V4 and Multistrada V4, equipped with the V4 Granturismo engine, alongside the Panigale V4 and Streetfighter V4, both powered by the latest evolution of the Desmosedici Stradale engine, and the Panigale V2, Streetfighter V2 and Multistrada V2 , equipped with the new V2 engine, the lightest twin-cylinder ever made by Ducati. In addition, the Company makes its entry into the world of Off-Road with the introduction of its first motocross bike, available from June 2025 at selected dealerships.