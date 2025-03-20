Danny Buchan becomes AJN Steelstock Kawasaki British Superteen Ambassador

Kawasaki UK is delighted to announce that former British Superbike star and Team Green rider Danny Buchan will remain in the paddock for 2025, becoming an ambassador for the thrilling AJN Steelstock Kawasaki British Superteen series.

Having had a very successful career with Kawasaki, including being crowned National Superstock Champion twice and winning FS-3 Racing team’s first ever Superbike race, Danny has a wealth of knowledge on racing the tricky UK circuits. He will be using all of that experience in 2025 when he works alongside the stars of tomorrow as the official ambassador for the AJN Steelstock Kawasaki British Superteen series.

The Essex based rider will be at all eight rounds of the 2025 Championship, helping every rider in the class to not only hone their race craft on track but also how to approach racing and their motorsports careers off track.

The Superteen class is the perfect representation of the Team Green ethos of giving young riders the best possible platform to springboard their racing careers. As a former Team Green rider, Danny has seen first-hand how it can help, while many of the stars of last year’s Championship have already moved on to bigger classes, including the British Supersport and Sportbike classes as well as the FIM Women’s Circuit Racing World Championship.

Ross Burridge, Head of Marketing & Racing Department at Kawasaki Motors UK

“We are excited to welcome Danny back to Kawasaki and Team Green this year! We have had a successful and enjoyable relationship with Danny for over a decade and we are pleased that he has agreed to work with us and our Superteen Championship in 2025. We want to give the youngsters in this series the best possible platform to shine, and we believe that alongside the awesome ZX-4RR, having Danny bring his knowledge and experience to these young racers will be the perfect combination. We hope that every rider takes full advantage of this opportunity throughout the season.”

Danny Buchan, Kawasaki Superteen Ambassador

“Obviously I was excited to get the call up from Kawasaki with this opportunity. I was one of the first Team Green riders back in 2010 and my roots run deep with Kawasaki so helping out today’s young riders with the experience I have gained in all my years of racing was a no brainer. It takes so much effort by everyone involved and I was lucky enough to have some real important figures around me when coming through the ranks, such as Nick Morgan from MSS Performance who helped catapult my career with his knowledge of the sport so I hope I can do the same with these youngsters, help kickstart their careers and help steer them in the right direction for their years ahead in the sport. I’m looking forward to meeting them all at round one in May.”