The Stradale Leather Trousers are crafted from tough yet supple 1.3mm abrasion-resistant cowhide leather, ensuring unmatched durability and flexibility for demanding rides.

Designed with accordion stretch panels in key zones, these trousers deliver an exceptional fit and enhanced comfort, allowing for unrestricted movement on and off the bike.

A soft-touch polyester mesh lining adds to the overall comfort, while AVS fixed ventilation in key areas ensures breathability during intense sessions. Safety is paramount, with hard cup protection on vulnerable zones and D3O® L1 armour at the knees and hips (upgradable to L2), providing advanced impact resistance without compromising mobility. Integrated sliders on the knees are made from top-grade, high-strength plastic, providing superior durability and abrasion resistance.

For riders seeking performance enhancements, the trousers are prepared for Richa knee sliders, offering added grip and control during sharp turns. Combining innovative design with superior materials, the Stradale Leather Trousers are the ideal choice for riders who demand style, safety, and precision.

Available in regular and short leg length options in UK sizes 36-48, choose between two colour options – Black and Black/White. The Stradale Leather Trousers have an RRP of £249.99. Advertisement

Visit www.nevis.uk.com to find your nearest UK-approved Richa stockist.

