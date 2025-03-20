Facebook Pits OMG Racing UK Against… OMG Racing UK?

Have you been trying to get your British Superbike fix ahead of the new season and found you can’t find the team’s social media pages?

Well, Alan Gardner, owner of OMG Racing UK, took to his personal social media pages to let British Superbike fans know that the OMG Racing UK’s Facebook page had been suspended by Meta… for impersonating themselves!

Under Meta’s Community Standards, it states that ‘we do not allow the use of our services and will restrict or disable Facebook, Instagram and Threads accounts or other Facebook entities (such as Pages or groups) that impersonate another person or entity by:

Using their image(s), name or likeness with the aim of deceiving others

Speaking in the voice of another person or entity for whom the user is not authorised to do so (e.g. by creating a Page or profile)’

This isn’t the first time that OMG Racing UK have fallen victim to page suspensions for violating community guidelines. In January of 2025, OMG Racing UK’s Instagram page was also removed for impersonation. They now have a new page, @omgracingbsb , which has a fraction of the followers they used to have.

Speaking on his social media, Alan Gardner said, “It puts OMG in a really tricky situation because all of our sponsorships are based on how we promote our sponsors. Losing 30,000 followers on Instagram and 25,000 on Facebook, we now have nobody to promote OMG Racing to, so technically we’re in breach of our contract for our sponsors. So they might not pay us. If they don’t pay us in their sponsorship fees, we can’t race.”

Continuing, Alan Gardner added, “We’re at risk now of 40 people losing their jobs… because we’re supported by sponsors and without being able to support our sponsors in promotion, why would they pay us?”

In his video, he has encouraged any viewers who are affiliated with Meta to get in touch with him directly to have this resolved, and for fans to share the post so that it reaches a wider audience in an attempt to have the account restored.