EOX By Ruroc Receives a Sharp 4* Rating

Ruroc, known for pushing the boundaries with its bold helmet designs is delighted to announce that the EOX motorcycle helmet has received a SHARP 4* safety rating.

The EOX joins Ruroc’s Atlas 4.0 helmet, which has already received the SHARP 4* safety accolade, and further boasts the brands offering of not just aesthetically pleasing designs, but also highlights its drive for greater safety and performance.

Ruroc’s HQ in Gloucestershire houses a state-of-the-art in-house testing facility, which allows its R&D team to perform full homologation tests, as well as its own safety testing. Each of the helmets are also tested and approved to UN ECE Regulations 22.06 DOT FMVSS NO.218, with all ECE and DOT approvals tested and approved by third party test facilities.

SHARP is the Safety Helmet Assessment and Rating Programme, a scheme designed to help motorcyclists make an informed choice when buying such an important piece of riding equipment. The rating process involves rigorous testing and is conducted by the SHARP’s independent testing facility. 32 helmet tests are carried out across various sizes and surfaces, including flat, angled and abrasive anvils, and the conclusion of the EOX testing was a highly-regarded 4* rating.

Launched last year, the EOX is Ruroc’s new premium full-face helmet. Utilising next-generation impact-protection technologies, EOX delivers first-class safety standards in accordance with both ECE 22.06 and DOT certifications, and now its SHARP 4* rating.

The EOX also introduced Ruroc’s brand-new Quad-Matrix Carbon Composite shell made of T300 carbon fibre reinforced with Kevlar, Nylon and Fibreglass to enhance strength, flexibility and overall impact performance. The result is Ruroc’s lightest yet most robust carbon composite to date.

EOX main features:

ECE 22.06 and DOT Certified

Lightweight QUAD-MATRIX carbon composite shell

Sculpted for optimal aerodynamic performance

Newly-designed toolless visor mechanism

Adjustable airflow with 6 high-flow vents

“Right Fit” formula for personalised comfort

Best-in-class 215° field of view

Reengineered integrated communications, including new Cardo Mesh system

To find out more about the EOX range, click here.