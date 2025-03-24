Our team is thrilled to participate in the 2025 The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride, a global charity event that brings together classic and vintage motorcycle enthusiasts to support men’s health causes.

This annual ride unites thousands of riders dressed in dapper attire, all sharing a common goal of raising awareness and funds for prostate cancer research and men’s mental health initiatives. By joining this movement, we aim to contribute to a meaningful cause while celebrating the spirit of camaraderie and the timeless elegance of motorcycling.

As we gear up for this prestigious event, we invite our community to support our efforts, whether by donating as much as you can (every bit helps). The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride is more than just a scenic journey—it’s a powerful statement of solidarity and commitment to improving men’s well-being worldwide. Together, we can make a difference, one stylish ride at a time.

Please reach out and give what you can, help support me on my ride by going to https://gfolk.me/frankduggan and making a donation.