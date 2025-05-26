Advertisement
Josh Brookes opens up about exit from FHO ahead of the TT

Written by Kerrie McFadden
May 26, 2025
Photo: Logan Hill

As the TT gets underway this week, Josh Brookes prepares for a full Honda assault in Supersport, Superstock and Superbike.

Speaking ahead of the event Brookes explained his decisions that led to an all out Honda throughout both the TT and the British Superbikes:

” A progression of circumstances I wasn’t pleased with with a lot of situations that occurred during the two years that i rode for FHO Racing. I felt like I wasn’t in a position to dictate how the team should be run but I was in a position to put myself somewhere else, and that would be better”

“I feel that was the correct method of change and that’s my reasons for wanting to make a change”

Photo: Logan Hill

Jackson Racing

Brookes went on to explain his partnership with Jackson Racing: ” I wanted to reduce my frustrations and staying with one brand across all my racing disciplines. To have Superstock, Supersport and the Superbike with 1 team was the target.”

“There is already a connection between DAO Racing and Jackson Racing, without me having to get involved, so it all made sense”

Echo’s of discontent with FHO were also echoed by Peter Hickman. who said he too was not happy and that “A change was needed”

Monday’s practice day has unfortunately been cancelled due to wet weather conditions.

