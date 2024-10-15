Tuesday, October 15, 2024
Norton Motorcycles collaborates with Birmingham Children's Hospital to launch charity exhibition and auction

Industry NewsManufacturersNorton Motorcycles
Norton Motorcycles Collaborates With Birmingham Children’s Hospital To Launch Charity Exhibition And AuctionNorton Motorcycles has partnered with the James Brindley Academy at Birmingham Children’s Hospital on a charity project.

Twenty-five children, in-patients at the hospital, were invited to colour the outline of a Commando 961 fuel tank with their own designs. These eye-catching illustrations were then digitally rendered by Norton’s in-house design team.

Four designs were then hand-painted onto halved Norton Commando 961 tanks, with great care taken to mimic the brush strokes used by the children in their original drawings.

An exhibition featuring all twenty-five renderings alongside their original drawings and the four hand painted tanks, will be displayed at Minima Studio, located in Birmingham Jewellery Quarter, on 17th October, in a free event open to the public.

Alongside the artworks, the exhibition will also feature furniture pieces made from upcycled motorcycle parts, created by Norton’s team.

Following the exhibition, the National Motorcycle Museum will host a live auction on 30th October for the four painted tanks, with proceeds going to the Birmingham Children's Hospital.

Robert Hentschel, CEO at Norton Motorcycles, said: “We pride ourselves on our charity work, supporting the Birmingham Children’s Hospital. This project with the James Brindley Academy has given patients a fun, creative outlet, and the exhibition will allow them and their families to see their work come to life.” 

Since a staff poll voted for Birmingham Children’s Hospital as its chosen charity in May 2023, Norton Motorcycles has raised over £20,000. Norton Motorcycles has collaborated with the hospital on several fundraisers, such as bike rides, family-fun days and organising a staff ride-out to the hospital so that patients and families could see and sit on Nortons in person.

For more information on the exhibition, please visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/norton-motorcycles-art-exhibition-tickets-1036632986167

For more information on the auction, please visit: https://www.handh.co.uk/

For more Norton Motorcycles check out our dedicated page Norton Motorcycles News

or head to the official Norton Motorcycles website nortonmotorcycles.com/

or head to the official Norton Motorcycles website nortonmotorcycles.com/

