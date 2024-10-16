Wednesday, October 16, 2024
It's R25 season in the Northern Hemisphere

Industry News
1 min.read

It’s R25 Season In The Northern HemisphereLaunched in 2001, the R25 backpack has undergone its first major update for 2024. While it has been used by motorcyclists of all genres and dozens of different nationalities, the design brief for the original R25 was drawn up with hardcore, high-mileage, all-weather riders in mind. The kind of riders in the outside lane of a motorway powering through clouds of salty, filthy water thrown up by the trailer wheels of an articulated lorry. The ones you sometimes see from the comfort of your car and quietly think, ‘I’m glad I’m not on my bike today’.



The R25 helped establish Kriega’s worldwide reputation for dependability. The bulletproof build quality, high-grade materials and heavy-duty components allowed us the confidence to offer a 10-year guarantee with our luggage. Along with the original R35, this backpack is the foundation Kriega was built on.



The big change is the R25 now has two compartments, the main one being 100% waterproof. Everything that helped create the world-renowned best-seller remains: our innovative Quadloc™ harness design; industry-leading construction, and big load capacity.

If you’re the kind of motorcyclist who rides whatever the season, maybe it’s time to invest in a new R25.

To find out more head to the Kriega R25 Product Page.

To buy, order directly from kriega.com or head to your local dealer for a closer look

