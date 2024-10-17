Freshly Charged 2025 KTM FREERIDE E Brings New Energy to KTM Offroad E-mobility

Ten years after KTM first introduced the electric FREERIDE concept to market, the completely refreshed 2025 KTM FREERIDE E represents the company’s next step in its approach to the liberty, practicality and vast potential of offroad e-mobility.

The 2025 KTM FREERIDE E – ridden by hardenduro star Manuel Lettenbichler – marks a significant milestone for KTM, a full decade after the electric KTM FREERIDE E concept was introduced. Lettenbichler’s endorsement of the bike showcases its capability in challenging off-road environments, validating its performance at the highest level of the sport.

KTM treasures the virtues of the platform: the KTM FREERIDE E tackles not only some of the environmental issues with offroading (low emissions, near silent noise, which means it can be ridden almost anywhere) but also the benefits of low maintenance. The all-new KTM FREERIDE E is also the perfect choice for riders seeking trial-like capabilities without the limitations of a traditional trials bike, such as the lack of a seat, short gear ratios and excessive noise. The bike provides the thrill of instant torque and power, and a set-up with both brakes mounted on the handlebars will allow experienced users to work more on their technique and positioning, while being the easiest possible introduction to the awesomeness of riding for newcomers.

Back in 2014, KTM unveiled the KTM FREERIDE E in both Enduro and Motocross forms, followed by a street homologated version for urban commuting and ‘play riding’. A decade later, technology has advanced, hardware is better and lighter, and software has become cleverer. Into this setting comes the latest expression of the KTM FREERIDE E, showing that KTM rigorously believes in the future and possibilities of battery power. The 2025 KTM FREERIDE E is a natural progression from the superb roster of new KTM SX-E minicycles, which form the ideal learning stage for future bikers.

So, what’s new?

KTM’s R&D department has been busy bringing the most exciting interpretation of electric drivetrain technology to the KTM FREERIDE E platform. Boasting 11 kW of nominal output, 19.2 kW peak power, more than 37 Nm of torque, and a top speed of 95 km/h, the engine is a much quieter, cooler, safer unit that is water and dustproof, and fully integrated into the overall character and feel of the motorcycle. Three ride modes (ECO, NORMAL, and SPORT) and three energy recuperation settings (OFF, MID, and HIGH) can be synced to ensure flexibility with the range and power package of the KTM FREERIDE E. Traction control can also be pegged to a certain level to limit or increase wheelspin. More safety considerations come from the ‘rollover sensor’ that cuts the power in the event of a crash.

KTM prioritised nimble and light handling, and developed a new chassis. The geometry has been altered and the wheelbase widened for more stability and comfort. The chassis can remain featherweight and slim by hinging the chrome-molybdenum steel frame on the load-bearing engine and battery architecture. Expect the final ride-ready weight to be less than 112 kg, and the aluminum and glass-fibre reinforced nylon subframe helps in this respect. The KTM FREERIDE E’s seat height is 910 mm.

The 29 kg MX50 Lithium-Ion battery has been tested and proven in the most extreme conditions. It has been constructed in a way that means it is interchangeable, allowing the use of a second pack while the charging process takes place or to increase travel use. The capacity is 5.5 kWh, an improvement of 1.5 kWh compared to the previous KTM FREERIDE E, and 20% more riding time or distance. Battery life can withstand over 1,000 charge cycles before dipping to 80% effectiveness. Typical Enduro riding time is estimated to be between two and three hours.

The KTM FREERIDE E comes with a 660 W charger and will complete a full charge in eight hours with a normal household supply. 20-80% rate can be reached between four and five hours.

Robust and dependable handling is achieved with the latest generation of WP Suspension. The front end is reactive but planted when required, thanks to light 43 mm WP XACT split design fork, with the air capsule in the left unit and the oil damping system in the right. Adjustment is easily made with the single air pressure valve and supplied air pump, for preload, with clickers offering compression and rebound adjustment. The brand-new design of the WP XPLOR PDS system provides 250 mm of travel on the rear. Oil flow has been optimised for a more consistent damping feeling from the 374 mm shock. New bearing seals have enlarged service intervals. The WP XPLOR PDS comes with adjustable clickers for tool-less alterations on the fly.

Other features include black aluminum wheels – fitted with versatile Michelin Enduro Medium tyres for EU models, BRAKETEC braking systems featuring 260/240 mm front and rear discs, a new Switchcube selection unit for the handlebars, and in-mould graphics and aesthetics that perfectly complement the look of the KTM SX and KTM EXC lines.

The 2025 KTM FREERIDE E is a versatile electric dirt bike with both off-road prowess and road-legal capabilities, given its road homologation. This feature allows riders to tackle untouched trails and then legally transition to public roads, making it perfect all round FREERIDE.

2025 KTM FREERIDE E Technical highlights:

New 2025 model from the ground up, new in-house KTM drivetrain

11 kW nominal power, 19.2 kW peak power, 37 Nm of torque, and a top speed of 95 km/h

20% more battery potential. 8h charging time with 660 W unit, 1.5h with 3.3 kW power charger (0-100% capacity) & 5.5 kWh battery capacity for 2-3 hours of Enduro riding time

21”/18” aluminum wheels

Adjustable and light WP XACT and XPLOR suspension technology redesigned chromoly steel frame purpose-built for the platform and 112 kg total weight

Removable battery in less than ten minutes

The new 2025 KTM FREERIDE E will be rolling off the Austrian production line this winter and will be available at Authorised KTM Dealers countrywide from February 2025. UK pricing to be confirmed.

