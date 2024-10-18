Friday, October 18, 2024
Newsletter
Subscribe Digital Magazine
All

Top 5 This Week

New Daytona Heated Grips

Industry NewsAftermarketPyramid
1 min.read
New Daytona Heated GripsThe latest generation of Daytona Heated Grips are now available in the UK from Pyramid

A long-standing favourite amongst all-weather motorcyclists, Daytona Heated Grips have earned a strong reputation for their durability and performance. The latest version brings even more convenience and comfort to cold-weather riding.

The most obvious update is the control switch, which is now built into the left-hand grip. It allows quick and easy operation without the need to remove the hand from the controls, and leaves the handlebars free for other accessories like smartphone or GPS holders. New Daytona Heated GripsFour levels of heat are available, so the rider can tailor to suit the weather conditions and the gloves they’re wearing. Five colour LEDs display the level, so it is easy to see the chosen setting. There’s also a very handy Quick-Heat function, which delivers rapid warmth – ideal for those chilly mornings.

Constructed from double-layer rubber, the grips themselves provide a smooth, comfortable hold. They’re fully waterproof of course, ensuring reliable performance in all conditions.

Designed for 7/8″ (22.2mm) diameter handlebars found on most modern machines, the heated grips are 120mm wide, the same as the majority of OE grips. They’re also open-ended, so can be fitted to bikes with bar-end weights or handguards.

Daytona Heated Grips retail at £113.99 including VAT. They come complete with fused and sealed wiring ready for connection to a 12V motorcycle battery and full fitting instructions.

Find them at pyramidmoto.co.ukNew Daytona Heated Grips

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
Marc Marquez leads, Martin and Bagnaia overcome early drama
Next article
Sanchez snatches pole for WorldWCR season finale at Jerez

Popular Articles

Text Logo White 500 Red Back

About us

Superbike News UK: Motorcycle Racing and Industry News.

Superbike News was established in 2001 while we were covering World Superbikes and British Superbikes travelling to various race tracks around the world. For the last couple of years we have slowly expanded from a purely racing website to encompass motorcycle industry news as well

Latest Articles

Sanchez snatches pole for WorldWCR season finale at Jerez

Latest News 0
Superpole Highlights: Spaniard Sara Sanchez (511 Terra&Vita Racing Team) put...

Marc Marquez leads, Martin and Bagnaia overcome early drama

Latest News 0
Marc Marquez leads, Martin and Bagnaia overcome early drama...

Aldeguer fastest as the Island dries for Moto2

Latest News 0
Following a wet Free Practice session in the morning,...

Most Popular

Sanchez snatches pole for WorldWCR season finale at Jerez

Latest News 0
Superpole Highlights: Spaniard Sara Sanchez (511 Terra&Vita Racing Team) put...

Marc Marquez leads, Martin and Bagnaia overcome early drama

Latest News 0
Marc Marquez leads, Martin and Bagnaia overcome early drama...

Aldeguer fastest as the Island dries for Moto2

Latest News 0
Following a wet Free Practice session in the morning,...

Subscribe

© tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES
Sanchez Snatches Pole For Worldwcr Season Finale At Jerez

Sanchez snatches pole for WorldWCR season finale at Jerez

Frank Duggan - 0