New Daytona Heated Grips

The latest generation of Daytona Heated Grips are now available in the UK from Pyramid

A long-standing favourite amongst all-weather motorcyclists, Daytona Heated Grips have earned a strong reputation for their durability and performance. The latest version brings even more convenience and comfort to cold-weather riding.

The most obvious update is the control switch, which is now built into the left-hand grip. It allows quick and easy operation without the need to remove the hand from the controls, and leaves the handlebars free for other accessories like smartphone or GPS holders. Four levels of heat are available, so the rider can tailor to suit the weather conditions and the gloves they’re wearing. Five colour LEDs display the level, so it is easy to see the chosen setting. There’s also a very handy Quick-Heat function, which delivers rapid warmth – ideal for those chilly mornings.

Constructed from double-layer rubber, the grips themselves provide a smooth, comfortable hold. They’re fully waterproof of course, ensuring reliable performance in all conditions.

Designed for 7/8″ (22.2mm) diameter handlebars found on most modern machines, the heated grips are 120mm wide, the same as the majority of OE grips. They’re also open-ended, so can be fitted to bikes with bar-end weights or handguards.

Daytona Heated Grips retail at £113.99 including VAT. They come complete with fused and sealed wiring ready for connection to a 12V motorcycle battery and full fitting instructions.

Find them at pyramidmoto.co.uk