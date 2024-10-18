Sanchez snatches pole for WorldWCR season finale at Jerez

Superpole Highlights:

Spaniard Sara Sanchez (511 Terra&Vita Racing Team) put in a very convincing performance in the Superpole to achieve her first pole position of the season ahead of title contenders Ana Carrasco (Evan Bros Racing Yamaha Team) and Maria Herrera (Klint Forward Factory Team).

With the inaugural WorldWCR title at stake, championship leader Carrasco went all out in the Superpole but her best wasn’t quite enough today, the 27-year-old qualifying in second place, less than a tenth of a second from Sanchez.

Title contender Herrera had looked on course to set the fastest lap of the session in the final seconds but was ultimately prevented from improving on Sanchez’s best by slower riders ahead of her. Qualifying third today, Herrera has nevertheless secured the 2024 Tissot Superpole Award, having banked three pole positions over six rounds.

Regular top five finishers Roberta Ponziani (Yamaha Motoxracing WCR Team) and Beatriz Neila (Ampito / Pata Prometeon Yamaha) again scored a second-row spot for Saturday’s race 1, together with Pakita Ruiz (PS Racing Team 46+1), sixth.

South African Jessica Howden (Team Trasimeno), American Mallory Dobbs (Sekhmet Motorcycle Racing Team) and British wildcard entry Chloe Jones (GR Motorsport) are the trio of riders who will start from row three.

The session was red flagged ten minutes in to allow for a section of the track to be cleaned following an incident for Dobbs. The American rider was unhurt.

Spain also ruled the roost in morning practice, the top five comprising home riders Carrasco, Herrera, Sanchez, Neila and Ruiz.

With Carrasco, Herrera and Sanchez fighting for the inaugural WorldWCR title, the final races of the 2024 season promise to be nothing short of action-packed, not least because they will play out at what is a home track for the four championship frontrunners.

P1 | Sara Sanchez | 511 Terra&Vita Racing Team | 1’51.671

“A great day for us! We started strong this morning in practice, and I was pleased with third, also because I was a little cautious considering the less than perfect track conditions. Then in Superpole when the red flag came out, I saw where I was and thought ‘come on, you can’t be fifth’ and so I went back out with a mission. I didn’t stop pushing and had good pace, lapping alone. We made a few changes to the bike between practice and qualifying, and it all went well. Tomorrow, we want to exploit the fact that I’m starting from pole for the first time and go all out to win the race. It’d be great to round out the season with another victory.”

P2 | Ana Carrasco | Evan Bros Racing Yamaha Team | 1’51.718

“I’m quite happy. I felt good already this morning and have been able to set strong lap times on my own. There are areas where I think I can still improve, but I set a good time before the red flag and was then able to repeat that reference a few times, so there’s consistency. For sure I wanted the pole, but Sara took that from me in the end. I have to be happy anyway, as I feel good at this track and am quite confident. The strategy for tomorrow is to do my best to win the race. It’s a home round, in front of all the fans, and so I want to enjoy it and be fighting for the victory. Let’s see if I can do that tomorrow, and then we’ll know what we have to do on Sunday.”

P3 | Maria Herrera | Klint Forward Factory Team | 1’52.033

“I hadn’t tested here so I struggled a little with the rear at first, but gradually improved lap by lap. It would have been better if I hadn’t come across traffic in the last moments of the Superpole, but I’m happy because if I’d finished that lap, I think I’d have been first, or close to first. The important thing is to be on the front row anyway. I think the races will be the same as always, with a hard battle among the group, but honestly I feel relaxed heading into the races, as I know there are areas where I can improve for tomorrow. Now I’ll check the data with my team and we’ll see what we can do…”

WorldWCR Provisional Tissot Superpole Results

1. Sara Sanchez (511 Terra&Vita Racing Team) 1’51.671s

2. Ana Carrasco (Evan Bros Racing Yamaha Team) +0.047s

3. Maria Herrera (Klint Forward Factory Team) +0.362s

4. Roberta Ponziani (Yamaha Motoxracing WCR Team) +0.663s

5. Beatriz Neila (Ampito / Pata Prometeon Yamaha) +1.041s

6. Pakita Ruiz (PS Racing Team 46+1) +1.241s

For more info checkout our dedicated WorldWCR News page superbike-news.co.uk/WorldWCR/

Or visit the official World Superbike website worldsbk.com/en/news/wcr

©Words/Images are from official press release posted courtesy of WorldWCR