First career pole position for Carter Thompson

In an action packed Tissot Superpole Session saw Carter Thompson (Fusport-RT Motorsport by SKM-Kawasaki) overcome a late crash to then break the lap record in the closing stages for the first pole position of his WorldSSP300 career. The Australian, a crasher at Turn 6 midway through the session, bounced back to set his time less than ten minutes later.

Championship leader Aldi Satya Mahendra (Team BrCorse) qualified in fourth position in the final Superpole session of the season. The Indonesian once again showcased his single lap consistency by qualifying on the front two rows of the grid for the sixth time this season.

Loris Veneman (MTM Kawasaki) confirmed his status as the top qualifier in 2024 by winning the Tissot Superpole Award for the best performances throughout the season. The Dutch rider, 16 points behind Mahendra with 50 points available, qualified second fastest. It’s the fourth time in the last five Superpole sessions that Veneman has qualified on the front row of the grid. His time, just 0.019s slower than Thompson.

The third title contender Inigio Iglesias Bravo (Fusport-RT Motorsport by SKM-Kawasaki) is the teammate of Thompson. Iglesias Bravo will line-up seventh on the grid after setting his fastest time on his final lap of the session. The Kawasaki rider is 32 points behind in the standings.

“The session went pretty well, except for the crash. It was a bit annoying to crash but, overall, I felt really comfortable on the bike. This morning, during the first session, I got a good feel for the track and adapted quickly. Starting from pole position should make things a bit easier for tomorrow. We’re focusing on the race now. We had a good race pace this morning, so I’m excited for tomorrow. My goal is to go for the win, but most importantly, to stay at the front, keep fighting throughout the race, and maintain my position at the front.”

1. Carter Thompson (Fusport-RT Motorsports by SKM-Kawasaki) 1’51.999s

2. Loris Veneman (MTM Kawasaki) +0.019s

3. Pepe Osuna (DEZA-BOX 77 Racing Team) +0.074s

4. Aldi Mahendra (Team BrCorse) +0.076s

5. Humberto Maier (MS Racing) +0.086s

6. Galang Hendra Pratama (ProGP NitiRacing) +0.094s

