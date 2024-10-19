Martin sublime, Marquez and Bastianini stay in the fight after dramatic Sprint at Phillip Island

The #89 extends his lead with a stunner, the #93 and #23 charge through as Bagnaia is forced to settle for fourth.

Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) has extended his title advantage at the Qatar Airways Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix after a stunning Tissot Sprint performance. The #89 started from pole and set a relentless pace, crossing the line clear of Marc Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP™), who recovered to second after a tough start. Enea Bastianini (Ducati Lenovo Team) claimed the final spot on the Tissot Sprint podium after a fantastic ride from 10th on the grid. Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) took fourth and now has a 16-point deficit to Martin in the Championship.

Martin claiming the perfect launch from pole, storming into the lead on the run to Turn 1. The #89 was leading with Marco Bezzecchi (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) and Bagnaia in chase after the reigning World Champion secured a fantastic launch from P5 on the grid, too.

It was a tough start to the Sprint for Marc Marquez, dropping to eighth after the #93 ran wide at Turn 1. However, the eight-time World Champion began to claw back time, carving past Franco Morbidelli (Prima Pramac Racing) and Maverick Viñales (Aprilia Racing), picking off Bastianini and a fast-starting Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) for P4.

Martin put the hammer down early, stretching a one-second lead to Bezzecchi, who was now coming under under immense pressure from Bagnaia. The #1 made the move stick on Lap 4, slicing up into second while Bezzecchi was soon under pressure from the hard-charging Marc Marquez.

Positions continued to change, with Bezzecchi demoted to fourth as Marc Marquez moved up to set his sights on Bagnaia. The gap reduced through every sector before the #93 pounced on Lap 8. After that, Bagnaia was unable to match the pace and soon dropped to fourth, with Bastianini finding a gap in his teammate’s armour and muscling his way past too.

Meanwhile, Bezzecchi and Viñales continued an intense battle for fifth, with the #12 overtaking the Italian at the start of Lap 12. However, everything came undone at Turn 1 as Bezzecchi and Viñales collided into the braking area, both riders sliding off into the gravel in a plume of dust. Viñales was passed fit and Bezzecchi had no fractures, but the Italian is undergoing a full check in Melbourne. When he returns, a hearing will be held as the incident remains under investigation.

In a very different crash but another bout of drama, Binder’s hopes of points were then also lost moments later as the South African lost the front at Turn 4.

Back at the front though, nobody could match Martin’s pace in the closing stages of the Sprint. The #89 crossed the line with a 1.520s advantage over the charging Marc Marquez, who crossed the line in second and crucially ahead of Bastianini as the battle for third in the Championship continues. They also both just stay in contention, mathematically.

Bagnaia crossed the line in fourth spot with some pace still to find for Sunday after losing further points to title rival Martin. Meanwhile, Morbidelli secured a positive fifth place finish, crossing the line ahead of a best Sprint result for Raul Fernandez (Trackhouse Racing), who capped off a confidence-boosting Saturday after bagging sixth ahead of Fabio Di Giannantonio (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team). The #49 was demoted to seventh after receiving an eight-second time penalty due to running tyre pressures lower than the advised parameters.

Further back, Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing) was eighth in a strong result for the #41 as the final point of the day went the way of Augusto Fernandez, who finished as the sole Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 rider after rookie teammate Pedro Acosta suffered a highside, rider ok but to be reviewed ahead of the race. Luca Marini (Repsol Honda Team) just missed out on a point but continues his best weekend yet for Honda.

Drama sadly struck for Jack Miller (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing), crashing on Lap 8 to the disappointment of the Australian crowd, and Johann Zarco (CASTROL Honda LCR) and Alex Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP™) also slid out of the Sprint, riders ok.

After an intense Saturday, the action is still not over in Phillip Island, and the weather should get a little better. So make sure you join us for the Australian GP on Sunday at 14:00 local time (UTC +11) as Bagnaia sets his sights on redemption and Martin eyes a near-perfect weekend. Was he playing with them as Bagnaia claimed, or is the #89’s prediction of a showdown with Marquez set to prove correct?

For more MotoGP info checkout our dedicated MotoGP News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website www.motogp.com

©Words/Images are from official press release posted courtesy of www.motogp.com