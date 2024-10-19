Podium finish puts Mahendra on the verge of the title

David Salvador (MS Racing) became the eighth different winner in the WorldSSP300 class this season.

The Yamaha rider led the field on the opening lap having started from the third row of the grid. Having the speed to get to the front on three different occasions he won a drag race to the line to win by just 0.003s from Julio Garcia Gonzalez (KOVE Racing Team).

A podium for Aldi Mahendra (Team BrCorse) has left the Indonesian rider with a 22 point advantage over Loris Veneman with just 25 points on offer in Race 2 tomorrow. Mahendra will be Champion in Race 2 if he finishes 12th or higher, or he finishes 13th or higher and Veneman doesn’t win the race.

Veneman will need to win Race 2 to have any chance of winning the title. After the opening lap the MTM Kawasaki rider didn’t return to the podium positions during the course of the 11 lap race and a clash with Marco Gaggi, teammate to Mahendra, saw him penalised one position for irresponsible riding on the final lap.

P1 | David Salvador | MS Racing

“I’m very happy for myself and for the team because we have worked well all weekend . Julio came past me in the first corner but I felt great with my front tyres throughout the race. I wasn’t sure when to attack but I felt good and decided to go for it and I overtook him for the lead. Once I was in front I was very happy. I’ll use the same strategy tomorrow because I feel really strong on the bike. Hopefully, I can get my second victory tomorrow.”

WorldSSP300 Race 1 Results

1 David Salvador (MS Racing)

2. Julio Garcia (KOVE Racing Team) +0.003s

3. Aldi Mahendra (Team BrCorse) +0.549s

4. Antonio Torres (ProDina Kawasaki Racing) +0.558s

5. Marco Gaggi (Team BrCorse) +0.817s

6. Loris Veneman (MTM Kawasaki) +0.820s

Fastest lap: Mirko Gennai (Kawasaki) – 1’52.178s

Championship Standings

1. Aldi Satya Mahendra (Team BrCorse) 211 points

2. Loris Veneman (MTM Kawasaki) 183 points

3. Inigo Iglesias (Fusport-RT Motorsports by SKM-Kawasaki) 163 points

For more info checkout our dedicated World Supersport 300 News page superbike-news.co.uk/world-supersport-300/

Or visit the official World Superbike website worldsbk.com

©Words/Images are from official press release posted courtesy of WorldSBK.com/