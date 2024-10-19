Toprak Razgatlioglu becomes 2024 WorldSBK Champion in record-breaking season

Turkish rider secures his second World Superbike title, the first with BMW

Toprak Razgatlioglu has claimed the 2024 World Superbike Championship in his debut season with BMW, marking a historic milestone for both the rider and the manufacturer. The 2024 Champion secured the title at Jerez, where he once again proved to be the dominant force on the track.

Throughout the season, Razgatlioglu consistently outpaced his competitors, amassing 17 victories and 25 podium finishes. This performance not only earned him the Championship but also solidified his place among the WorldSBK’s legends while establishing a formidable new partnership with BMW.

Toprak Razgatlioglu began in the IDM Yamaha R6 Cup and Turkish Road Race 600cc Championship in 2011-2012. Moving to the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup, he secured a win at Sachsenring in 2014. Later that year, he debuted in the European Superstock 600 Championship with a win at Magny-Cours. Razgatlioglu joined WorldSBK full-time in 2015, claiming the Superstock 600 title in his first season. He competed in Superstock 1000 in 2016-2017, finishing second in his second year. In 2018, he debuted in WorldSBK with Kawasaki. Razgatlioglu won his first WorldSBK title with Yamaha in 2021, making history as the first Turkish rider to win the WorldSBK Championship. Joining BMW in 2024, Razgatlioglu further solidified his legacy by capturing his second WorldSBK title.

By winning his second title, Toprak joins an elite club of multiple-title holders, including Alvaro Bautista, Jonathan Rea, Max Biaggi, Troy Bayliss, James Toseland, Troy Corser, Colin Edwards, Carl Fogarty, Doug Polen, and Fred Merkel. His historic victory also sees him become the first BMW rider to capture the WorldSBK title, further establishing his legacy in the Championship.

Razgatlioglu’s dominance this season was particularly evident during the Pirelli Portuguese Round, where he set a new record with 15 consecutive victories. After a crash in Free Practice at the Motul French Round left him injured, Razgatlioglu was forced to miss two rounds. However, he returned stronger from the Aragon Round onward, securing six podium finishes and extending his lead to 46 points over his Italian rival, Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati), ahead of the ultimate round of the season.

Looking ahead, fans can anticipate an exciting conclusion to the 2024 season, with the last two races of 2024 still to be contested. There’s no doubt that the newly crowned WorldSBK Champion will aim to continue his dominance and finish the season on a high note. Razgatlioglu will formally receive his trophy during the prestigious Prize Giving Ceremony, scheduled for Sunday evening at the Prometeon Spanish Round.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team:

“What feel does it like to be the World Champion? Right now, I have no stress and I’m not excited. For me, the season is finished. We have two more races tomorrow, but I’m just going to enjoy them and race without any stress. It’s been a long season. Nobody believed in me or BMW at the start but now everyone understands that we are the World Champions. This is a team effort because everyone worked hard and tried to improve in every race. Finally, we are World Champions and it’s incredible. BMW has never won the title before. I’ve got my second title and BMW has their first World Championship title. I’ll be using the number one next season because BMW deserves it after their first title.”

Rider info

Place of birth: Alanya, Turkey

Age: 28

Team: ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

Bike: BMW M 1000 RR

Rider info

First Race: Australia 2018

Wins: 56

Podium places: 140

Pole positions: 18

Title: 2 (2021, 2024)

