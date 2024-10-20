First title for Mahendra, first win for Kove

A sixth place finish was enough for Aldi Mahendra (Team BrCorse) to clinch the WorldSSP300 championship.

The Indonesian rider needed four points to win the title and spent the race inside the top ten.

Having missed out on the race victory by 0.003s yesterday Julio Garcia Gonzalez (KOVE Racing Team) won the drag to the line against Antonio Torres. The victory marked the first World Championship victory for Kove and after five podiums this season for Garcia Gonzalez he was joined on the podium by his teammate Marc Garcia.

Loris Veneman (MTM Kawasaki) needed to win the 11 lap race to have a chance to win the championship but despite leading the race at times, he never led a lap and dropped to fifth position on the final lap.

P1 | Julio Garcia Gonzalez | Kove Racing

“I’m really happy because this is my first win in WorldSSP300! To take this win at my home round is amazing. It’s a really special moment for me and my team. Everyone has worked so hard all season and I’m really happy for Kove. The team did a fantastic job and we had both riders on the podium. I’m really happy with how we finished the season and can’t wait to continue next season with the team and Marc Garcia as my teammate!”

World Champion | Aldi Mahendra

“I’m so happy. My dream since I was a child to be World Champion. When I saw my brother Galang race in WorldSSP300 and WorldSSP I thought that ‘I want to be like him.’ Now I’m a World Champion and it’s incredible for me, my family, and everyone. I’m also the first-ever Indonesian champion, and that feels amazing! I can’t wait for next year as I’ll move up to WorldSSP with Yamaha!”

WorldSSP300 Race 2 Results

1. Julio Garcia (KOVE Racing Team)

2. Antonio Torres (ProDina Kawasaki Racing) +0.028s

3. Marc Garcia (KOVE Racing Team) +0.230s

4. David Salvador (MS Racing) +0.342s

5. Loris Veneman (MTM Kawasaki) +0.538s

6. Aldi Mahendra (Team BrCorse) +0.545s

Championship Standings

1. Aldi Mahendra (Team BrCorse) 221 points

2. Loris Veneman (MTM Kawasaki) 200

3. Inigo Iglesias (Fusport-RT Motorsports by SKM-Kawasaki) 163

For more info checkout our dedicated World Supersport 300 News page superbike-news.co.uk/world-supersport-300/

Or visit the official World Superbike website worldsbk.com

©Words/Images are from official press release posted courtesy of WorldSBK.com/