Champion crowned: Mahendra makes waves with 2024 WorldSSP300 victory

Aldi Satya Mahendra becomes first Indonesian World Champion with 2024 WorldSSP300 title.

Aldi Satya Mahendra (Team BrCorse) has been crowned the 2024 WorldSSP300 Champion. This victory underscores the Indonesian rider’s dedication throughout an exceptional season.

Mahendra began his racing career in 2015. Following in the footsteps of his older brother, Galang Hendra, started on his path to today´s title success. His career features notable accomplishments, including multiple podium finishes in the Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC) in 2019. In 2022, Mahendra trained at the Yamaha VR46 Master Camp in Italy, further honing his skills under the guidance of MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi. He joined the WorldSSP300 series in 2022 and secured his first victory at the Autodrom Most in 2023. In 2023, he was also the runner-up in the Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Cup, before moving up to WorldSSP300 and following the SBK® Roadway pathway.

Throughout the 2024 season, Aldi Satya Mahendra showcased remarkable skill and consistency by scoring points in every race. His campaign was highlighted by a series of impressive results, including a notable victory at Misano and several podium finishes. Despite facing strong competition from Loris Veneman (MTM Kawasaki) and Inigo Iglesias (Fusport-RT Motorsport by SKM-Kawasaki), Mahendra’s consistent performances allowed him to secure the WorldSSP300 World Championship title.

For next season Mahendra will move to the Supersport World Championship.

Aldi Datya Mahendra, Team BrCorse:

“I feel really happy. This has been my dream since I was a child. When I saw my brother race in SuperSport 300 and 600, I thought, ‘I want to be like him,’ and now I’m a world champion. It’s incredible for me, my family, and everyone. I’m also the first-ever Indonesian champion, and that feels amazing! I can’t wait for next year as I’ll move up to WorldSSP with Yamaha!”

©Words/Images are from official press release posted courtesy of WorldSBK.com/