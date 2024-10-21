Monday, October 21, 2024
Ducati secures historic 20th WorldSBK Manufacturers’ Title at Jerez

Latest NewsRacingWorld Superbikes
2 min.read
Ducati Secures Historic 20th Worldsbk Manufacturers' Title At JerezDucati has once again made history in the 2024 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship, claiming its landmark 20th Manufacturers’ Title.

This impressive achievement, secured at the Circuito de Jerez – Ángel Nieto, Andalucía also marks the third consecutive title for Ducati since 2021, reinforcing the Italian brand’s status as a dominant force in the world of motorcycle racing.

In 2024, Ducati’s outstanding performance highlighted both its versatility and the wealth of talent across its riders, with five different riders contributing to 14 race wins and an astonishing 56 podiums ahead of the last day of the season. This collective effort has highlighted Ducati’s unrivaled performance throughout the year, with Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) and Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) both playing pivotal roles in securing the title. While ultimately missing out on the riders’ title to BMW and Toprak Razgatlioglu, Bulega and Bautista proved to be the best challengers finishing 2nd and 3rd in the Championship standings, showcasing Ducati’s strength at the top level.

The 2024 season also saw standout performances from Danilo Petrucci (Barni Spark Racing Team), Andrea Iannone (Team GoEleven), and replacement rider Nicolo Spinelli (Barni Spark Racing Team). Petrucci’s exceptional form earned him the coveted Best Independent Rider title, clinched during the Estoril Round, further contributing to Ducati’s historic campaign.

As Ducati celebrates its 20th Manufacturers’ Title, the Italian manufacturer continues to push the boundaries of performance and innovation in WorldSBK. With eyes set firmly on the future, Ducati remains committed to maintaining its winning legacy and looks forward to the challenges and triumphs that lie ahead in 2025.

Luigi Dall’Igna (General Manager of Ducati Corse)
“The victory of our 20th Superbike Manufacturers’ Title is certainly something exceptional. It comes in a challenging year, where the regulations and the ever-increasing level of the Championship put us to the test. However, we managed to respond in the best possible way, achieving another historic and important milestone. This year, the Panigale V4 R reached the top step of the podium with five different riders, the same riders who, with their results, helped to accumulate the points that once again allowed us to reach the top of the world. So, thanks to Nicolo Bulega, Alvaro Bautista and Aruba.it Racing – Ducati, to Danilo Petrucci, Nicholas Spinelli, and Barni Racing Team, to Andrea Iannone and Team Go Eleven, and more generally, to all the Ducati riders and their teams. Finally, as always, a heartfelt thanks to all the men and women of Ducati Corse who, with passion and enthusiasm, embraced and overcame the challenges of this season!”

For more info checkout our dedicated World Superbike News page World Superbike News

Or visit the official World Superbike website WorldSBK.com

©Words/Images are from official press release posted courtesy of WorldSBK.com

Champion crowned: Mahendra makes waves with 2024 WorldSSP300 victory

