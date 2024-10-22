Next level crazy! More is more – Introducing the 2025 KTM 1390 Super Adventure S Evo.

Taking the accolade of being the most technologically advanced Adventure machine in the KTM wheelhouse, the 2025 KTM 1390 SUPER ADVENTURE S EVO doesn’t only move the goalpost – it simply obliterates the playing field.

The KTM 1390 SUPER ADVENTURE S EVO sits at the top of the KTM SUPER ADVENTURE line-up, bringing all-new technological and mechanical advancements to the adventure-motorcycling realm.

Starting at the chassis, the KTM 1390 SUPER ADVENTURE S EVO boasts reworked frame stiffness, improving handling and track stability, with eight mm lower and 10 mm wider footpeg positioning to improve rider comfort with a greater knee angle.

The KTM 1390 SUPER ADVENTURE S EVO is fitted with the latest generation WP Semi-Active Technology. Compared to the previous generation, the SAT has been tuned to be more precise with consistent damping behaviour at higher frequencies. This was achieved using new PWM (Pulse Width Modulation) sensors and a new through-rod fork construction that combines design borrowed from Open Cartridge and Closed Cartridge suspension elements.

Styling and ergonomics have also been updated for 2025, with new bodywork and seat design, all-new LED headlight, new windshields and storage compartment, to mention a few. However, the mechanical elements under the new skin provide the biggest updates over the previous generation, with the change in engine capacity being the most immediate highlight.

The KTM 1390 SUPER ADVENTURE S EVO boasts an increased engine displacement from 1,300 to 1,350 cc, producing 173 PS @ 9,500 rpm and 145 Nm @ 8,000 rpm. This comes courtesy of reworked engine components and all-new CAMSHIFT technology, which provides improved rideability in low rpm range, higher peak performance, low emissions and fuel consumption. At higher revs, the inlet cams shift sideways, opening the valves longer and higher to flood the cylinder with gas, unleashing maximum performance. In the lower rev range, the inlet cams dial back the valve timing and lift, optimising rideability. This dual approach delivers a powerful boost in performance, whether you’re navigating city streets or tearing up faster roads.

This is mated to an all-new Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) – a first for KTM and exclusive to the KTM 1390 SUPER ADVENTURE S EVO. First seen as a prototype in the hands of Johnny Aubert on the formidable Iron Road Prologue at the Red Bull Erzbergrodeo, the AMT is one of the most innovative engine developments made by KTM in recent years.

The AMT allows the rider to choose between traditional manual shifting, by way of the foot lever or bar-mounted paddles, or a completely twist-and-go automated transmission, while retaining a full READY TO RACE attitude. To learn more about KTM’S all-new AMT technology, click HERE.

The KTM 1390 SUPER ADVENTURE S EVO also receives KTM’s new premium, portrait-mounted, touchscreen V80 TFT dashboard. This brings an entirely new generation of premium electronic and electric architecture and rider usability to the fore.

The eight inch Touchscreen features inductive technology, allowing easy operation even when wearing thick winter gloves, while an innovative anti-reflex, anti-fingerprint and anti-glare coating improves overall readability. Click HERE to read more on the new V80 TFT Dashboard.

Here, riders have access to all new RIDE MODES and Connectivity features, and KTM’s latest Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) which adds Brake Assistance, Collision Warning and Distance Warning to its arsenal. The new ACC system, combined with AMT, features ACC Stop & Go. When activated, this system will bring the motorcycle to a complete stop if the vehicle ahead comes to a hold. Once the vehicle moves, the motorcycle will automatically resume its motion.

All the above comes courtesy of a more compact, fifth-generation front radar sensor made by Bosch and fitted as standard on the KTM 1390 SUPER ADVENTURE S EVO. This features performance optimisation, improved truck detection, a higher maximum speed, and updated cancellation thresholds, with Dynamic, Street and Group Ride functionality.

The 2025 KTM 1390 SUPER ADVENTURE S EVO is a powerhouse in both performance and technological advancements, pushing the boundaries of Adventure motorcycling even further.

The new 2025 KTM 1390 SUPER ADVENTURE S EVO will be available at authorised KTM dealers from February 2025. UK pricing to be confirmed.

For more information, visit KTM.com.