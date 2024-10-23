Improved Ergonomics, Updated Technology and Another New Member to the Honda’s CMX Family

Improved ergonomics, updated technology and another new member ensure Honda’s CMX family goes from strength to strength.

In the latest addition to its comprehensive 25 year model line-up, Honda is pleased to announce upgrades to the CMX500 Rebel and CMX11000 Rebel – holders of the top two spots in the 2023 European custom bike sales charts.

For 25YM, the A2-friendly CMX500 – the best-selling custom motorcycle in Europe in 2021, 2022 and 2023 – gains several subtle upgrades to improve ride comfort, visual impact and everyday practicality. A new rear bumpstop design improves the ride over rougher surfaces, whilst the seat has also been reprofiled and redesigned in a new urethane foam to increase rider comfort without any change to the extremely accessible 690mm height. The handlebar position has also been finely tuned for 25YM to create a more relaxed ‘natural’ seating position.

An easy transition between pillion and single occupancy has been facilitated through easy-to-remove pillion pad and rear footpegs, which also allows a wider range of accessories to be fitted. Optional extras are conveniently organised in to newly curated packs or as individually available items and include a rear rack, backrest, tank pads, flyscreen, nylon or leather saddlebags and much more to truly tailor the CMX500 Rebel to individual rider tastes and needs.

The CMX500 Rebel ‘S’ edition continues for 25YM and comes complete with factory-fit headlight cowl with smoke screen, retro style front fork covers and gaiters and a special brown diamond-stitch style seat and bronze wheels.

Much like its smaller sibling, the CMX1100 Rebel, which joined the line-up as a 21 year model, also receives a number of upgrades – to engine performance, comfort, riding ergonomics and technology. Plus, there’s a new addition: the CMX1100SE Rebel – a ‘ready-to-go’ Special Edition factory custom that drips street character thanks to the addition of a colour-matched nose cowl, specially designed fork leg gaiters, and a short, sporty front mudguard from the Genuine Honda Accessories range. The SE is also the first factory Honda since the RC213V-S to wear bar-end mirrors.

For all three CMX1100 Rebels, a more relaxed riding position is the key 25YM update. The handlebars have move rearward and upwards, the footpegs forward. The seat is now 10mm thicker, while overall seat height remains a very manageable 710mm.

The characterful 1,084cc parallel twin-cylinder engine has been overhauled for 25YM, with a higher compression ratio giving an even stronger low- and mid-range punch and an enhanced, evocative exhaust note.

As ever, Throttle By Wire (TBW) management brings with it sophisticated rider aids: there are three default riding modes and one user defined option that allows control over a number of different parameters to suit riding conditions or rider mood, including engine power delivery, engine braking, the level of Honda Selectable Torque Control (with integrated Wheelie Control), and the shift schedule of the optional Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT), which is itself updated for smoother low-speed response. A new five-inch TFT display features customisable screens and the smartphone connectivity of Honda RoadSync, plus a USB-C socket also on the left of the unit.

The 25YM CMX500 Rebel will be available in the following colour options:

Mat Dim Gray Metallic **NEW**

Mat Gunpowder Black Metallic

The 25YM CMX500 Rebel ‘S’ Edition will be available in the following colour option:

Mat Gunpowder Black Metallic

Candy Energy Orange **NEW**

The 25YM CMX1100 Rebel will be available in a new Pearl Hawkseye Blue; the 25YM CMX1100T Rebel will be available in a new Iridium Gray Metallic.

The new-for-25YM CMX1100SE Rebel will be available in the following colour options:

Flare Orange Metallic

Mat Ballistic Black Metallic

