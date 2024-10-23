The heat is on: can Bagnaia hit back at Buriram?

It was a Marquez win but advantage Martin at the top Down Under. With a 20-point gap and the clock ticking down, the heat is on to turn the tide at the PT Grand Prix of Thailand.

The final triple header of the MotoGP™ season is now full steam ahead as the paddock heads north for the PT Grand Prix of Thailand. Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) leads Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) by 20 points, Marc Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP™) kept himself in contention in Australia and Enea Bastianini (Ducati Lenovo Team) is just hanging in there as we prepare to battle it out at Buriram, with lots at stake as another 37 points go on offer.

Martin will be feeling confident heading in, having done the double at Buriram last year and fresh from extending his lead at Phillip Island this year – even if he was overhauled in the Grand Prix race. If Bagnaia won every Sprint and race remaining and Martin followed him home, that would only overhaul the Spaniard’s advantage by just four points. Not a bad position at all, also Martin knows as well as we do that it can all turn on a dime.

Bagnaia also knows that and can see it more to his advantage as the rider on the chase. He also knows he may have to take some risks to play catch up, which could be an easier mental balancing act. But he also needs to make those risks pay off into rewards. Last year here he trialled his round-the-outside two-for-one overtake later deployed in Jerez this season though, so if he was willing then he likely remains so now.

Then there’s Marquez. After coming back from a nightmare start to duel Martin at the front in Phillip Island, he’ll also be confident. And he’s already won here twice. He also doesn’t need to look at the standings, already knowing it’s a long shot and seemingly content to just shoot and see where it lands. In Phillip Island it landed on the top step and right amongst the duo at the top of the title fight. He could play a serious role in what remains of 2024, even if it’s not his name on the trophy come Valencia. Are the gloves already off or is there more to come?

Bastianini, meanwhile, is now just on the verge of maths taking him out the fight – and his loyalties, on paper, should be to his teammate. But “on paper” doesn’t account for split second decisions made at 350km/h – nor the fact he’s still very much a rider who could take the win for himself. Can he better his previous Buriram form and put a cat among the pigeons at the front?

Last year at Buriram, it was Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory) doing that, and with an agenda 100% his own as the South African escaped with Martin and Bagnaia. Track limits bit him on the final lap but he crossed the line second, and after taking second in the Tissot Sprint. Given his charging starts at Phillip Island, can he get in the battle again? Pedro Acosta (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) will need to be passed fit if he’s to do that too, after a highside on Saturday left him sidelined from Sunday Down Under.

Despite the incident in the Sprint too, Maverick Viñales (Aprilia Racing) took up the baton just behind Binder in the wake of the Ducatis on Sunday. Can he keep knocking on the door to the top five and further? And can teammate Aleix Espargaro home in this time round? Raul Fernandez (Trackhouse Racing) got more out of Australia with a top ten on Sunday, closer to Viñales, so he’ll want to repeat that too. He’ll continue to have Lorenzo Savadori on the other side of the box as Miguel Oliveira remains sidelined as well.

Fabio Di Giannantonio (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team), meanwhile, couldn’t have got much more from Australia – coming home not too far off the reigning Champion aka the podium. He’ll want that or more in Thailand as he makes his last appearance of the year before shoulder surgery. On the other side of the box and coin, teammate Marco Bezzecchi left with less than his speed promised, so he’ll be looking to right that. So will Alex Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP™), who had a tough Australian GP as his run looks for a turnaround in form and luck.

Franco Morbidelli, meanwhile, had a solid one – but he’s not quite been in that fight at the front for a few rounds. He’ll be aiming for that after taking a Sprint podium in Misano and then losing a little steam. Jack Miller (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) is also looking for more, and Augusto Fernandez (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) some points too.

Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP™), meanwhile, continues to make an impression as Yamaha work to move forward. P9 at the Island was another solid finish and again, ahead of some notable machinery around him. He also had to charge up from a nightmare qualifying to do it. Teammate Alex Rins had the opposite weekend in terms of qualifying – making some magic to get into the top ten – and scored some solid points in P13. Thailand will be an interesting watch at another different track and in wildly different conditions.

At Honda, there was also plenty to point out as they continue to push forward. Johann Zarco (CASTROL Honda LCR) led the charge to come home just off Miller, and Luca Marini (Repsol Honda Team) had his best weekend at Honda yet in terms of results. P10 in the Sprint was only just off the points and P14 in the GP was some more points, and it was his best qualifying yet with the factory. Teammate Joan Mir was in the postcode before crashing out, and the tables turned slightly as it’s now Takaaki Nakagami (IDEMITSU Honda LCR) looking to hit back in their battle and the wider championship context after a tougher Australian GP.

111 points sounds like a lot, but it’s just three weekends that will deal them out. The next 37 are served up this weekend at the PT Grand Prix of Thailand, and it could set up a match point in Malaysia. Tune in Buriram prepares to welcome the most exciting sport on earth to one of its most tantalising final corners – with everything on the line!

SHOWTIME

Saturday

Tissot Sprint: 15:00 (UTC +7)

Sunday

Grand Prix: 15:00 (UTC +7)

