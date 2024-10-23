GASGAS Revamps Its Awesome MC-E 5 Electric Dirt Bike

GASGAS MC-E 5 now water-cooled for consistent performance

New frame and WP shock position elevate riding experience

Find the new-generation MC-E 5 in GASGAS dealerships from October 2024

Introducing water cooling on the MC-E 5 is a real game changer. Not only does it keep the 5kW electric motor at a perfect temperature for consistent power, but it’s also extended the running time by 30%! One thing that does stay the same though is the fast recharging of the battery. It takes around 45 mins for an 80% recharge, and even better, it’s super easy to swap out the battery for a fully charged one, which means the fun doesn’t stop for long!

Besides the exciting motor news, the frame is all-new for 2025. Designed specifically for the MC-E 5, the chassis is engineered with refined flex characteristics. The end result? A much more stable and enjoyable riding experience for kids of all ages. The new frame also repositions the WP shock so that it performs even better, especially on the roughest of race tracks.

If you didn’t already know, the MC-E 5 is a fully fledged motocross bike. And it’s for this very reason that we’ve fitted the same style bodywork that you’ll find on our full size models, just scaled down accordingly to create perfect, kid-friendly ergonomics. The 2025 MC-E 5 is a lot easier to have fun on as the riding experience is a considerable improvement over the outgoing model. The new graphics, featuring a splash of blue to highlight its electric drive, create a cool look for the little red ripper.

There’s a lot to love about the MC-E 5. It makes no noise, meaning it can be ridden almost anywhere. It offers six ride modes, so progression is controlled. And the overall height can be adjusted so that kids can keep riding the same bike as they build up their skills and confidence. Built with plenty of safety features and high-quality parts, the MC-E 5 looks as great as it performs, thanks to its black handlebars and rims.

Technical Highlights

New water cooling – maintains a perfect motor temperature for consistent power and a 30% longer running time.

– maintains a perfect motor temperature for consistent power and a 30% longer running time. New bodywork – Taken from the full-size motocross bikes and scaled down perfectly for the MC-E 5.

– Taken from the full-size motocross bikes and scaled down perfectly for the MC-E 5. New frame design – Designed specifically for the bike and repositions the WP shock for improved handling and comfort.

– Designed specifically for the bike and repositions the WP shock for improved handling and comfort. New NEKEN handlebars and ODI grips – Black anodized and with a smaller diameter at the ends for maximum control, grip, and comfort.

– Black anodized and with a smaller diameter at the ends for maximum control, grip, and comfort. Water and dust-resistant motor – The 5kW motor is pretty much maintenance-free thanks to its clever design.

– The 5kW motor is pretty much maintenance-free thanks to its clever design. Rechargeable Lithium-ion cell battery – Now features a more durable plug for improved longevity and can be connected to any 110 or 230 Volt socket. It’s also easy to swap using basic tools.

– Now features a more durable plug for improved longevity and can be connected to any 110 or 230 Volt socket. It’s also easy to swap using basic tools. Control Center – Where one of six ride modes can be engaged for controlled progression and cater for beginners through to fearless youngsters.

– Where one of six ride modes can be engaged for controlled progression and cater for beginners through to fearless youngsters. Adjustable seat height – Allows kids to keep riding the same bike to build up their skills and confidence.

– Allows kids to keep riding the same bike to build up their skills and confidence. Adjustable WP XACT suspension – Provides comfort and the option for riders to create a perfect set-up.

– Provides comfort and the option for riders to create a perfect set-up. Hydraulic brakes and wavey disks – For consistent performance at all times in all conditions.

– For consistent performance at all times in all conditions. Rear brake pedal – Just like a full-size dirt bike for kids to get used to using their foot for braking from a very young age.

– Just like a full-size dirt bike for kids to get used to using their foot for braking from a very young age. Black anodized rims – Made from strong and light aluminum, and don’t they look awesome?

– Made from strong and light aluminum, and don’t they look awesome? MAXXIS MX-ST tires – Provide excellent grip and traction to instill confidence in every young rider.

– Provide excellent grip and traction to instill confidence in every young rider. Fiberglass-reinforced subframe – Super strong and lightweight for a low center of gravity.

– Super strong and lightweight for a low center of gravity. Rollover sensor – Stops the motor when the MC-E 5 is laid over.

Check out the full spec and all the technical details of the MC-E 5 right here.