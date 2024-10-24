Two brand-new helmets join SHARK’s Dark Shadow collection: Skwal i3 Jet and Skwal Jet.

SHARK has launched two brand-new helmets in its Dark Shadow collection – and just in time for Halloween. Designed for urban riders seeking style, safety and smart technology, the two new helmets joining the range are based on the popular Skwal i3 and Skwal but in an open-face variant.

The Skwal i3, featuring active brake lights – was the first of its kind, and the Skwal i3 Jet is no different. SHARK has now brought this innovative technology to its open-face helmet range.

Designed without the need for Bluetooth or wires, the integrated LED system offers active brake lights that use an inbuilt triaxial accelerometer to activate the red LEDs on the rear of the helmet when braking – magic! There are three modes to choose from, the integrated battery charges via a USB-C cable and it’s even got sleep mode to reserve battery when not in use.

The Skwal i3 Jet has a LEXAN™ high-impact polycarbonate injection shell, with multi-density EPS (expanded polystyrene) liners, specifically designed to provide effective impact absorption across different zones. Available in two shell sizes and four multi-element EPS sizes, the Skwal Jet i3’s design guarantees superior protection and comfort in all key areas.

Featuring the list of ‘treats’ expected from SHARK – there’s an integrated sun visor, micro-lock buckle closure and SHARK’s Easy Fit system for glasses wearers.

Those wanting all the above – except the active brake light system – can choose the Skwal Jet, priced at £219.99.

Just like the i3 Jet, the open-face Skwal Jet boats the same levels of safety, innovative design and cool styling.

Both the Skwal i3 Jet and Skwal Jet are available now as part of SHARK’s Dark Shadow collection. The Skwal i3 is priced at £269.99 and the Skwal Jet from £219.99.

For more information, to find your local authorised SHARK stockist and see the full lineup from SHARK, visit www.nevis.uk.com