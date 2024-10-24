The 2025 KTM 1390 Super Adventure S Brings More Adventure To The Street

The 2025 KTM 1390 SUPER ADVENTURE S is the most insane Adventure Sports bike available and is made for riders who want more speed, more tech and more punch than ever before.

The ‘S’ has always denoted a street orientation in KTM’s ADVENTURE range. For 2025, this is no different, with the KTM 1390 SUPER ADVENTURE S providing Adventure motorcyclists with a flurry of all-new technological and mechanical advancements.

Compared to the range-topping KTM 1390 SUPER ADVENTURE S EVO, the S model proudly boasts a traditional clutch and manual gearbox aimed at riders looking for a more “hands-on” approach, with the fifth generation Front Radar available as an optional extra.

For 2025, styling and ergonomics are updated with all-new bodywork design, all-new LED headlight, windshield, and an increased storage compartment. The 2025 KTM 1390 SUPER ADVENTURE S frame sees an increase in stiffness, improving handling and track stability, with eight mm lower and 10 mm wider footpeg positioning to improve rider comfort.

Like the KTM 1390 SUPER ADVENTURE S EVO, the KTM 1390 SUPER ADVENTURE S is fitted with WP’s latest Semi-Active Technology. Tuned to be more precise with consistent damping behaviour at higher frequencies, the SAT uses new PWM (Pulse Width Modulation) sensors and a new through-rod fork construction to achieve refined handling dynamics.

Engine displacement is increased from 1,300 to 1,350 cc, producing 173 PS at 9,500 rpm and 145 Nm at 8,000 rpm, with reworked engine components and all-new CAMSHIFT technology, providing improved rideability in low rpm range, higher peak performance, low emissions and fuel consumption.

The innovative CAMSHIFT technology provides variable-valve timing with two individual cam profiles. At higher revs, the inlet cams shift sideways, opening the valves longer and higher for more gas flow into the cylinder for higher performance, while in the lower rev range, the inlet cams have a reduced valve timing and lift. This results in a noticeable increase in rideability in both normal road conditions around town and high-performance use on faster roads.

The KTM 1390 SUPER ADVENTURE S also receives KTM’s new premium electronics package, with an all-new V80 portrait-mounted, touchscreen TFT dashboard leading the way. The V80 Touchscreen features inductive technology, allowing easy operation even when wearing thick winter gloves, while an innovative anti-reflex, anti-fingerprint and anti-glare coating improves overall readability. Here, riders have access to all new RIDE MODES, Connectivity features, and KTM’s optional Adaptive Cruise Control upgrade, which adds Brake Assistance, Collision Warning and Distance Warning to its arsenal. To learn more about the all-new V80 TFT Dashboard, click HERE.

The 2025 KTM 1390 SUPER ADVENTURE S is engineered for the street, with exceptional offroad capability when the road ends, providing riders with all the technology, power and handling dynamics for any cross-border Adventure.

The new 2025 KTM 1390 SUPER ADVENTURE S will be available in authorised KTM dealers from February 2025. UK pricing to be confirmed.

For more information, visit KTM.com.