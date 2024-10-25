Dawn of a New Darkness: The new Yamaha MT-07

Class defining MT-07 gets more tech, more spec and even more style

As the motorcycle which redefined the twin cylinder naked class upon its launch in 2014, the Yamaha MT-07 has been among Europe’s best-selling machines for over a decade.

Embracing the ‘Dark Side of Japan’ philosophy, the MT-07 has led the industry with its futuristic styling and a torque laden motor that has acquired legions of fans around the world. The edgy, sometimes radical, looks have given the MT series a cult following, inspiring a new generation of motorcyclists to take to two wheels and experience an exhilaration only those in the MT community understand.

For 2025 Yamaha again looks to be the category trendsetter, as it welcomes the newest member to the MT family with a fresh new look, an even higher specification and the option of a Y-AMT equipped version.

While Yamaha’s MT series’ aggressive styling has made it stand out from the crowd, the MT-07’s success has always come from the riding experience. The first MT-07 was an instant hit with the combination of its light weight and the playful nature of the first generation CP2 motor, and this grin-inducing character is what makes the MT-07 a modern day icon. These ingredients remain at the heart of the 2025 MT-07, which has been engineered to offer an even more invigorating riding experience thanks to a revised chassis and a host of customisable riding modes, as well as the adoption of the YCC-T electronic throttle and a sound enhanced version of the CP2 engine, which has been developed to create an even greater bond between rider and machine. The result is a versatile middleweight motorcycle, a fun machine which is equally at home on the daily commute as it is carving through mountain passes.

But for all its evolution, the 2025 MT-07 remains the torquey hooligan for which it has become notorious, albeit one with greater refinement, more technology and extra premium components.

Bold and guaranteed to put a smile on your face. The urban legend continues!

Lightness into the Dark: more spec, less weight

The MT-07 has always been lauded for its light weight and sporting nature, which is why Yamaha’s engineers have worked fastidiously to reduce weight despite a significant increase in specification.

While technology added to the 2025 MT-07 would typically have resulted in a 4.5kg increase to the overall weight, the latest machine weighs in at just 183kg – a full kilogram less than the previous model.

The adoption of new wheels, manufactured using Yamaha’s patented spinforging process, save almost half-a-kilogram from the unsprung weight – reducing the gyroscopic effect while riding and contributing to a more agile handling motorcycle – while components like the battery and die-cast aluminium triple clamp also offer significant weight savings. The minimalist bodywork on the fourth-gen MT-07 alone is responsible for a 600g saving.

Having employed a holistic approach to creating a light and agile motorcycle, Yamaha’s design team has taken every opportunity to save weight wherever possible – even where the gain may only be considered negligible. Components like the air cleaner, chain and even the fuel cap are examples of parts which have been redesigned to save a few grams, in order to keep the overall mass of the finished product to a minimum.

All-new design

The fourth-generation Yamaha MT-07 takes on a sleek new look thanks to all new bodywork and a completely redesigned bi-functional LED headlamp unit.

Leading the industry and expanding customer expectations of what a middleweight naked should be has always been a key factor in the success of the MT range. The first generation MT-07, launched in 2014, created a new kind of motorcycle based around a ‘Cool Urban Sports’ concept, inspired by the urban subculture found on the streets of Japan. In the two generations to follow, the MT-07 embraced the ‘Dark Side of Japan’ design philosophy but has always maintained a ‘double deck’ structure, with the upper portion of the motorcycle styled to express the beauty which comes from the unity of rider and machine while the lower portion remains stripped back and functional.

Understanding the visual attraction of the machine, this same philosophy has been maintained for the fourth-generation model, while adding a greater level of quality throughout the carefully sculpted bodywork.

While much of the engineering has focused on paring back and keeping weight to a minimum, the MT-07’s stylists have been keen to maintain a degree of volume with their latest project – ensuring a well-proportioned full-sized motorcycle European motorcyclists can really embrace.

The MT-07 is a fun motorcycle to ride and the design team has sought to convey that in the styling. Up front, the character is defined by the headlamp unit, with the compact LED lights deliberately styled to look like two staring eyes, giving the MT-07 its distinctive face. Great care has been taken to package hoses and cabling to maintain a neat appearance through the compact fuel tank and a new tail unit, which also has a distinct look.

With the ignition off, the rear light’s contours appear narrow, however the design really comes to life as the motorcycle roars into life. Switched on, the red LED tail lights have been styled to emphasise the link between rider and machine, creating a strong vertical axis made up of the illuminated tail unit and the rider’s back – a distinctive look which will really catch the eye of passers-by.

Technically, great care has been taken to ensure the bodywork is as light as possible, with the panels on the 2025 MT-07 weighing in at 600 grams less than those on the previous version. But emotion has always been the key factor when it comes to styling this best-selling model and the signature design remains true to the MT family traditions. While the MT-07 has spawned numerous imitators over the years, none have yet to match the sheer emotion or design purity of the machine which continues to define the category. With its all-new styling, the 2025 Yamaha MT-07 once again raises the bar in the middleweight naked class.

YCC-T and YRC customisable riding modes debut in MT-07

Appearing on the CP2 platform for the first time, the 2025 MT-07 features the Yamaha Chip Controlled Throttle system which has previously been utilised on larger capacity models in the MT-series.

Adopting this ride-by-wire throttle technology allows the MT-07 to employ a whole suite of electronic rider aids, which enable customisation and aid enjoyment. The MT-07’s excellent throttle response now features three YRC (Yamaha Ride Control) settings which change the power characteristics to suit the rider’s preferences and road conditions. YCC-T also facilitates the standard switchable traction control, Y-AMT transmission and allows the fitment of Yamaha’s third generation up-and-down quickshifter as an accessory option on the standard version. Exclusive to the 2025 MT-07 Y-AMT, cruise control is also a standard feature, increasing comfort and reducing fatigue on highway riding.

The MT-07 comes preset with two factory YRC modes, Sport and Street, with a third Custom setting able to be defined by the user via the TFT dashboard or the free MyRide app.

The rider is able to choose from three power maps and two levels of traction control, as well as the ability to switch off intervention. Sport mode has been developed for more enthusiastic riding, such as on tracks or twisting roads. It is preset to offer the most responsive power map (PWR1) and a lower level of traction control (TCS1). Street mode, designed for everyday use, employs a softer delivery (PWR2) and the highest level of intervention (TCS2).

A third power setting (PWR3) gives the mildest delivery, suitable for wet weather and low grip conditions, and users can select any one of the three power deliveries and three traction control settings (including the ability to switch off intervention completely) for their custom preset.

For MT-07s equipped with Y-AMT, additional YRC settings further reflect the selected drive mode. When in manual (MT) setting, the MT-07 Y-AMT utilises the same modes as the manual version. Each of the two AT settings has its own YRC mode. When in D, the system delivers a balanced combination of throttle response, TCS and shifting to provide a good all-round setting for any conditions. In D+ mode the YRC delivers a different level of TCS intervention and holds on to each gear for longer – encouraging the rider to enjoy rev out the CP2 motor and unlock the liveliest levels of performance offered by this innovative way of shifting.

New riding position enhances the experience

In addition to the MT-07’s fresh bodywork, a revised riding position gives a sportier feeling and a greater sense of unity with the machine.

With a narrow waistline and seat height of 805mm, the 2025 MT-07 is accessible to a wide range of riders while remaining well-proportioned and spacious enough for those with a bigger physique.

Compared to the previous model, the new MT-07 has a more engaging handlebar position which is 18mm wider, 22mm lower and 9.3mm further back, while footpegs are 10mm lower for increased legroom.

To make the bike more accessible, and to accentuate the feeling of connection to the motorcycle, the fuel tank cover is narrower, despite it housing the new YCC-T electronic throttle and the channels for the new acoustic amplifying system. The design makes it easier for the rider to grip the fuel tank with their knees, inspiring more confidence when tackling corners on track days. The fuel tank design itself is new, but retains the same 14 litre capacity as before.

Further aiding rider comfort is a new two-piece seat assembly, which has a refined size, shape and padding for both rider and passenger. These combine to make it easier for the rider to mount the motorcycle and support the movement of body weight while riding, as well as making it easier to grip the tank with the knee while riding in a sporting manner.

Sound enhanced CP2 engine

Powered by the legendary 690cc CP2 parallel-twin engine, the fourth-generation MT-07 features an innovative acoustic amplifying system to really elevate the aural experience when riding, improving the connection between rider and machine.

The CP2 already produces a unique sound thanks to its uneven firing timing and now the intake has been tuned to optimise the engine note when the throttle is opened, creating a distinctive growl particularly when accelerating through the mid-range.

To achieve the desired results, engineers optimised the size, shape and layout of intake components including the air cleaner, intake duct, intake funnel and intake covers. The sound enhancer itself consists of four openings on the new fuel tank cover, which amplifies the optimised engine sound and channels the carefully crafted sound waves towards the rider.

The result should be noticed most prominently when driving out of slow speed corners, at between 25-50% throttle, and creates a greater symbiosis between the rider and their machine, resulting in a more thrilling ride and celebrating the characteristics of the award winning CP2 powerplant.

New suspension and radially mounted brakes

New 41mm inverted forks adorn the front end of the new MT-07, offering a more planted front end feeling alongside a more modern and premium look. The upside down forks combine with the new chassis to deliver a more sporting and engaging ride, while the new die-cast aluminium triple clamp is a first on a large capacity Yamaha. The new design is almost half a kilogramme lighter than the item found on the previous MT-07, playing a significant role in the overall weight saving programme and contributing to the light and agile steering for which this model has always been highly regarded.

At the rear, the shock absorber and linkage have been optimised to complement the new front end and other chassis developments, with adjustability for preload and rebound damping, giving riders options to tweak the ride for their personal circumstances and riding style.

Along with the new suspension, dual four-piston radially mounted brake calipers are also adopted for the first time on an MT-07. These offer improved rigidity for stronger and consistent braking power.

A&S clutch makes for lighter and smoother downshifts

Giving a lighter and more connected clutch action, the standard MT-07 is now fitted with an Assist & Slipper (A&S®)* clutch.

Utilising two cams, an assist cam and a slipper cam, the clutch creates a smoother and more stable machine while downshifting and reducing the amount of force required to pull in the clutch lever by around 22%.

The design of the A&S® clutch inhibits the back-torque and excessive engine braking which can be generated when changing down the gearbox, allowing for more consistent and accurate corner entry, while the level of slip offered on the latest model has been fine-tuned to create a level of engine braking in keeping with the MT-07’s sporting nature.

*”A&S” and “Assist & Slipper” are registered trademarks of FCC Co., Ltd.



Revised chassis offers more strength and rigidity

The MT-07 sees an updated frame and chassis for the fourth-generation MT-07, modified to offer both improved handling and to facilitate the packaging of the new technology now offered as standard equipment.

Utilising high-tensile tubular steel for high levels of rigidity and strength, the frame is the same weight as the one found on the previous generation MT-07, at approximately 14.8kg, despite offering between 12 to 13% increased torsional, longitudinal and lateral rigidity. In particular the swingarm pivot assembly differs significantly from the old model, with a new shape, thickness and bracing making it a critical component in determining the balance of the motorcycle and the handling agility.

Although similar in appearance to the previous model’s frame, only the headstock remains the same. The diameter and thickness of the steel tubing has been revised throughout, as have the reinforcement plates. The changes were made not only to improve the handling characteristics of the 2025 MT-07, but also to accommodate the new YCC-T throttle and Y-AMT, without compromising the air cleaner or fuel tank capacities.

The heavily updated frame combines with a revised swingarm. The asymmetrical design has been part of the MT-07 DNA since its inception in 2014 and this fourth-generation model sees it reworked for the first time. Upper surfaces have been shaved down to save weight and deliver a more contemporary look, while the rigidity has also been optimised to work in conjunction with the new frame and 41mm upside down forks.

As a result of the changes, the new chassis and suspension arrangement offers more stability and improved handling when carrying luggage. When fitted with the 34 litre Genuine Yamaha top case, customers can extract greater versatility from the MT-07 on longer journeys.

New wheels and tyres

The 2025 MT-07 utilises a brand new wheel design manufactured using Yamaha’s patented spinforging technique. The process results in a thinner, and therefore lighter, rim without compromising strength. As a result, the latest MT-07 features wheels which are 480 grams lighter than those on the previous version, creating a motorcycle with a 4% reduction in inertia at both the front and rear. These lighter wheels not only contribute to an overall reduction in the vehicle mass but increase in agility due to the decreased inertia, particularly on the front end.

The SpinForged wheels are matched with Dunlop Sportmax Q5A tyres, which are renowned for delivering a feeling of light handling combined with durability and great all-round capabilities. The Sportmax tyres perfectly complement the MT-07’s chassis and the bike’s all-round abilities, being at home in wet and dry conditions and in a wide range of uses.

TFT dash & connectivity

The 2025 MT-07 is equipped with a 5″ full-colour display offering four different themes for the rider to choose from, which can be selected through the handlebar switchgear.

In addition to the speedometer and tachometer, the comprehensive instrumentation includes a fuel gauge, average fuel consumption, air temperature and gearshift indicator. All layouts give prominence to the speedometer but present the information in different ways to suit the riders tastes or riding style.

As a machine born out of urban culture, the MT-07 comes packed with features designed to help the rider navigate the city streets. The TFT dashboard can be connected to the rider’s smartphone through the free MyRide app. The app allows the rider to take calls on the go and manage music while riding, as well as being able to make changes to the bike’s YRC mode settings.

Riders can also install the free Garmin StreetCross app and pair it to the MT-07’s dashboard to offer full map or turn by turn navigation with real-time traffic information.

New switchgear and indicator functions

To help access the numerous extra features on the 2025 MT-07, new switchgear has been developed. Internally, the new switches employ flexible printed circuit boards, allowing them to handle multiple functions, while externally much attention has been spent on optimising the shape and feel of the individual buttons. The result is an intuitive switchgear system which is fully integrated with the MT-07’s functions but which takes up no more space than the items found on the previous generation model.

The turn signals have been updated and feature three new features alongside the standard indicators and hazard warning functions. A new ‘three-flash’ feature can be activated by a ‘soft’ touch of the button. This gives a short burst of three flashes, ideal when changing lanes, while a harder push of the button fully activates the flasher. The turn signals are also now auto-cancelling, switching off automatically after 15 seconds if the bike has travelled more than 150 metres.

In addition, the 2025 MT-07 gains an Emergency Stop Signalling system. which detects sudden braking and automatically activates both turn signals to alert other road users of the rapid deceleration.

The New MT-07 Y-AMT

First launched to great acclaim on the MT-09 Y-AMT, the Yamaha Automated Manual Transmission (Y-AMT) system debuts on the CP2 platform with the 2025 MT-07 Y-AMT.

The system eliminates the need for a manually operated clutch and gives the rider the freedom to choose between manually shifting through a finger-operated see-saw style lever mounted on the left hand side of the handlebars, or enjoying a fully-automated shift in one of two AT modes.

Principally developed to deliver a purer and more thrilling riding experience, the Y-AMT technology not only enhances the grin inducing nature of the MT-07, but has the positive side effect of creating an even more accessible and confidence inspiring machine which is easier to ride than ever, especially at low speeds. The result is a rider-focused motorcycle which is user-friendly, adaptable and sporting.

When placed in the AT (Automatic Transmission) setting, the rider can choose between D and D+. The two options offer different shift patterns, D delivering a balanced shift for everyday riding, while D+ offers a more sporting ride with upshifts coming higher in the rev range. The Y-AMT technology works in harmony with the MT-07 YRC ride modes, further tailoring the power characteristics and traction control settings to match the kind of riding demanded by the rider. The MT-07 Y-AMT also features cruise control, offering a more relaxing ride on longer highway journeys.

For the most sporting experience, the MT (Manual Transmission) setting has been developed to put the rider fully in command. Gear changes are activated through a tactile see-saw switch placed conveniently at the rider’s left hand fingertips. Riders can either use their thumb and index finger to upshift with the plus lever, and downshift with the minus lever, or opt for a single-finger operation for sportier riding, using only the index finger to shift by pulling the plus lever to shift up, and pushing it to shift down for the ultimate sporty ride.

With no clutch to operate, the rider can more easily time their gear shifts while focusing on their lines and other controls. With no traditionally mounted shift pedal, the rider is also better able to position their lower body through turns – providing excellent stability while cornering and creating an even more reassuring connection with the motorcycle.

The light weight of the Y-AMT technology ensures the overall weight of the MT-07 Y-AMT comes in at just 186kg, making it a machine which is even more accessible for riders looking for their first large-displacement motorcycle, as well as more experienced riders wanting a full-sized machine which is manageable and exciting, without any compromises.

2025 Yamaha MT-07 – Technical Highlights

Y-AMT option with Cruise Control

Compact new styling with new riding position

Redesigned bi-functional LED headlamp unit

New 5” full colour TFT screen with smartphone connectivity and navigation

Electronic rider aids including traction control and three power modes (STREET, SPORT, CUSTOM)

Customisable riding experience with Yamaha Ride Control (YRC) settings

New frame and swingarm optimise rigidity and enhance handling

Handlebar and footpeg position modified for a more engaged riding experience

New dual four-piston radially mounted front brake calipers

New 41mm inverted front fork and rear suspension unit

Optimised aural experience with acoustic amplifying technology

Latest 690cc, two-cylinder, four-valve DOHC liquid-cooled, EU5+ CP2 engine

Lightweight SpinForged wheels with Dunlop Sportmax tyres

A&S clutch for smoother down changes

New switchgear and auto-cancelling turn signals with emergency stop signaling

Colours, availability and price

The new MT-07 and MT-07 Y-AMT, as well as their 35kW versions will be available in the three colourways: Ice Storm, Icon Blue and Tech Black. Delivery dates to European Yamaha dealers and prices vary per region, so please contact the national Yamaha distributor for full information.

Yamaha Genuine accessories

A new range of versatile modular Yamaha Genuine accessories will allow riders to customise their MT-07 with a dedicated multi-mount structure with easy on and off offering freedom of accessory choice depending on the riding situation.

The range of accessories will bring added functionality, as well as the option to fine-tune the MT-07 to a specific look or style.

The range of modular accessories for MT-07 includes:

Multi-mount base

Fly screen

Middle screen

Aluminium visor

Bar end base

Knuckle deflectors

Customers can order individual accessories or one of the newly developed accessory packs (Sport Pack, Sport Pack Pro, Touring Pack) before collecting their new MT-07 and have them fitted by their Yamaha dealer.

Embody the Dark Side of Japan with new riding gear and apparel

MT-07 riders can fully embrace the Dark Side of Japan with the dedicated range of MT clothing and riding gear.

A new collection has been developed especially for MT-07 riders, with a new riding jacket complementing the 2025 MT-07’s new Ice Storm livery. The leisurewear range includes unisex T-shirts and hoodies, as well as gift items celebrating the MT range.

MyGarage app

Yamaha customers can build their dream MT model from the comfort of their own home with the quick and easy to use MyGarage app. The free app allows users to add and remove Genuine Accessories to their chosen model to create their ideal MT on their smartphone or laptop.

MyGarage makes it easier to choose which accessories to add to your MT with the finished result available to view in 3D from every angle. And to make things even easier, the finished item can also be emailed directly to the customer’s chosen Yamaha dealer who can then provide further information.

For full information on Yamaha Genuine Accessories and Clothing or MyGarage please visit www.yamaha-motor.eu

MyRide app

Yamaha’s free MyRide app offers all MT riders the chance to get more out of their riding experience with route tracking and creation, riding information such as lean angle, distance covered and more. Plus, users can create their own story, add pictures and share to social media and the MyRide community.

For MT-07, MyRide is also the app that enables smartphone connectivity and customisable YRC settings.

