Friday, October 25, 2024
Newsletter
Subscribe Digital Magazine
All

Top 5 This Week

Alonso holds healthy Buriram advantage on opening day

Latest NewsMoto3Racing
Less than 1 min.read

Alonso Holds Healthy Buriram Advantage On Opening DayDavid Alonso (CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team) is the Moto3™ rider to beat so far in Buriram after the 2024 World Champion was the only rider to dip into the 1:40s in Practice 1, despite a crash coming at Turn 12 in the afternoon.

A 1:40.703 saw the Colombian beat second place Joel Kelso (BOE Motorsports) by 0.385s, with the Australian less than a tenth ahead of third place Adrian Fernandez (Leopard Racing).

Daniel Holgado (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) and Collin Veijer (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) – two of the three riders chasing the overall runners-up spot – claimed P4 and P5, with both over half a second down on Alonso.

The other rider chasing the 2024 silver medal, Ivan Ortola (MT Helmets – MSI), was seventh quickest behind sixth place Luca Lunetta (SIC58 Squadra Corse).

Can anyone close the gap to Alonso in the final Practice session before qualifying begins in Thailand? Tune in for P2 at 08:40 before qualifying starts at 12:50.

For more Moto3 info checkout our dedicated Moto3 News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com

©Words/Images are from official press release posted courtesy of www.motogp.com

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
Developing the R9 into a Next Generation Supersport Challenger
Next article
Canet cruises to Friday P1 in Thailand

Popular Articles

Text Logo White 500 Red Back

About us

Superbike News UK: Motorcycle Racing and Industry News.

Superbike News was established in 2001 while we were covering World Superbikes and British Superbikes travelling to various race tracks around the world. For the last couple of years we have slowly expanded from a purely racing website to encompass motorcycle industry news as well

Latest Articles

Two Unique Bond Edition Triumph Motorcycles Sold For a Record Amount

Auctions 0
Two Unique Bond Edition Triumph Motorcycles hand signed by...

Monster Energy’s Fabio Quartararo Unleashes the Beast

Helmets 0
Monster Energy’s Fabio Quartararo Unleashes the Beast in New...

MotoGP – Thai GP – Friday

Latest News 0
The #93 leads the Championship top four charge on...

Most Popular

Two Unique Bond Edition Triumph Motorcycles Sold For a Record Amount

Auctions 0
Two Unique Bond Edition Triumph Motorcycles hand signed by...

Monster Energy’s Fabio Quartararo Unleashes the Beast

Helmets 0
Monster Energy’s Fabio Quartararo Unleashes the Beast in New...

MotoGP – Thai GP – Friday

Latest News 0
The #93 leads the Championship top four charge on...

Subscribe

© tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES
Two Unique Bond Edition Triumph Motorcycles Sold For A Record Amount

Two Unique Bond Edition Triumph Motorcycles Sold For a Record Amount

Frank Duggan - 0