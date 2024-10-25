Alonso holds healthy Buriram advantage on opening day

David Alonso (CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team) is the Moto3™ rider to beat so far in Buriram after the 2024 World Champion was the only rider to dip into the 1:40s in Practice 1, despite a crash coming at Turn 12 in the afternoon.

A 1:40.703 saw the Colombian beat second place Joel Kelso (BOE Motorsports) by 0.385s, with the Australian less than a tenth ahead of third place Adrian Fernandez (Leopard Racing).

Daniel Holgado (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) and Collin Veijer (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) – two of the three riders chasing the overall runners-up spot – claimed P4 and P5, with both over half a second down on Alonso.

The other rider chasing the 2024 silver medal, Ivan Ortola (MT Helmets – MSI), was seventh quickest behind sixth place Luca Lunetta (SIC58 Squadra Corse).

Can anyone close the gap to Alonso in the final Practice session before qualifying begins in Thailand? Tune in for P2 at 08:40 before qualifying starts at 12:50.

