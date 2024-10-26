Kelso claims debut pole to deny Veijer in Buriram

It’s been a long time coming but finally, following a fantastic final lap in Q2, Joel Kelso (BOE Motorsports) is a Grand Prix polesitter for the first time as the Australian’s 1:40.603 saw him beat Collin Veijer (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) by 0.073s in Buriram.

After being in the group that didn’t get out of pitlane in time to complete a final flying lap, Angel Piqueras (Leopard Racing) settled for an outside-of-the-front-row start in P3.

World Champion David Alonso (CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team) starts from the middle of the second row in P5 as he aims to claim a record-breaking 12th win of the season.

The Colombian is sandwiched between fourth place Taiyo Furusato (Honda Team Asia) and sixth place Scott Ogden (FleetSafe Honda – MLav Racing). The Japanese star will be aiming to stand on the podium for a second year in a row in Thailand, with the British rider hoping to challenge for a maiden rostrum.

Hoping to keep himself in the driving seat for the silver medal in 2024, Daniel Holgado (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) will start tomorrow’s race from P7. Meanwhile, Ivan Ortola (MT Helmets – MSI) will go in search of keeping himself in the mix for that P2 overall spot from 9th on the grid.

Now all that’s left to do is race. Find out who wins the battle in Buriram at 12:00 (UTC+7)!

For more Moto3 info checkout our dedicated Moto3 News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com

©Words/Images are from official press release posted courtesy of www.motogp.com