Bastianini unstoppable as Martin fends off Bagnaia in a tense Buriram Sprint

The Beast stormed to glory in the Tissot Sprint as Martin triumphs over Bagnaia to increase the title gap to 22 points.

Enea Bastianini (Ducati Lenovo Team) charged to victory in the Tissot Sprint at the PT Grand Prix of Thailand, taking glory by 1.357s after a sublime performance escaping at the front to lay down the gauntlet. Behind, the top two in the title fight went toe-to-toe, with Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) just able to hold off Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) on the final two laps to increase his Championship lead to 22 points.

Once the lights went out, Bagnaia made a phenomenal launch from pole, taking a slight advantage on the run to Turn 1. However, Martin was on the attack, launching a move down the inside and sending both himself as his main title rival wide enough to allow Bastianini and Marc Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP™) through. The #89 was now left with work to do, dropping even further to fifth as Pedro Acosta (Re Bull GASGAS Tech3) also picked his way past and defended when Martin tried to move straight back through.

On Lap 2 Martin was back in fourth though, past the rookie before Acosta had overcooked it and slid out. The next target for the Championship leader was Marc Marquez. Martin made a textbook move at the final corner to overtake the #93, and it got close on the exit but the #89 kept it, digging in to now chase down the next target: Bagnaia in second.

Martin began to edge closer to the reigning World Champion as Bagnaia, Martin and Marc Marquez were all glued close together on track. Once Martin was right on the tailpipes of the #1 though, he pounced at Turn 7. And there came some controversy as he ran slightly wide on the exit, that proving the next strike to award the Spaniard to a track limits warning. But he kept the position…

It was building to be a tense finale, with Bastianini checked out at the front but the title rivals separated by a mere 0.350s on the chase. Bagnaia continued to pile on the pressure at every corner in an enthralling end to Saturday’s action, looking like he was going to be able to set up a move.

By the final lap though, Martin had reeled in Bastianini more than Bagnaia had managed to make ground on the #89, and in a tense final few kms the three sliced round Buriram. Ultimately, the ‘Beast’ kept it tidy to take a second Sprint win of the year in style, Martin held on under intense pressure to take second, and Bagnaia was forced to cede two more points in that Championship battle as he came home third.

Marc Marquez crossed the line in fourth, grabbing some strong points after the #93 was unable to match the pace of the top three in the latter stages. The eight-time World Champion finished ahead of teammate Alex Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP™), who rounded out the top five positions after a sensational ride. The Spaniard had to work hard in the closing laps, with Franco Morbidelli (Prima Pramac Racing) finishing a further 0.947s behind in sixth.

Further back, Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team’s Marco Bezzecchi and Fabio Di Giannantonio had a battle of their own. The Italians fought it out throughout the Sprint as Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) began to drop down the order after climbing to P6 in the opening stages. Bezzecchi took P7 in the end, a tenth ahead of his teammate as Binder was forced to watch on and settle for the final point in ninth.

Another ding dong just behind saw Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP™) able to escape Jack Miller (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing), with the Australian then forced to fend off Johann Zarco (CASTROL Honda LCR) by the flag as the Frenchman also stayed ahead of Joan Mir (Repsol Honda Team).

After another twist in the tale, make sure you join us as the world’s most exciting sport returns at 15:00 local time (UTC +7) on Sunday, where Bagnaia will launch from pole and attempt to close Martin’s advantage. It’s 22 points – and 25 are on the table tomorrow…

For more MotoGP info checkout our dedicated MotoGP News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website www.motogp.com

©Words/Images are from official press release posted courtesy of www.motogp.com