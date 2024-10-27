Bagnaia takes the fight to Martin with stunning wet weather win in Thailand

The #1 stays calm under pressure to escape his title rival and take his first wet weather win in MotoGP™ as Marquez and Bastianini crash at Buriram.

Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) reigned supreme with a stunning wet weather win under pressure at the PT Grand Prix of Thailand. The #1 battled Marc Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP™) for the lead before the #93 crashed out of contention, leaving Bagnaia to steel his nerves and get the hammer down at the front to escape Championship leader Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) by nearly three seconds. With that statement made, the gap at the top is back down to just 17 points with two race weekends remaining, and it’s now officially two contenders for the crown. #TheRematch is on!

Behind that battle there was another, with Pedro Acosta (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) claiming the final spot on the podium after a stunning showdown against Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Jack Miller.

There was drama before the Grand Prix began, with the wet conditions catching out Alex Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP™) on the sighting lap. He made the start though, and as the skies above Buriram continued to brood, the lights went out to decide the winner of the 2024 Thai Grand Prix.

Martin made a rocket start, snatching the advantage on the run to Turn 1 as a shuffle through there saw Bagnaia emerge in second, Marquez move up to third and Enea Bastianini (Ducati Lenovo Team) lose out as Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP™) went on the attack.

The Championship rivals began to duel – locking horns on the opening laps as Martin went wide, Bagnaia took over but the #89 responded swiftly as he sliced past the Italian at Turn 4. Martin began to extend his lead to almost half a second, shadowed by Bagnaia, with Marquez on their tail as Acosta duelled Quartararo in their wake. The rookie then sailed well wide, giving himself work to do as Quartararo suffered a worse fate following contact from Franco Morbidelli (Prima Pramac Racing). The Italian was given a Long Lap, and the Frenchman was forced to rejoin at the back.

Back at the front, the first frisson of drama came on Lap 5 as Martin made a crucial error, running wide at Turn 3 and dropping down to third position – behind Marc Marquez. That gave Bagnaia the lead and made it a different tone of Jaws music for the reigning Champion as the #93 continued to shadow him.

More drama hit in the meantime, as Morbidelli’s day soon went from bad to worse, crashing out at Turn 8, moments before Bastianini’s Grand Prix also came to a halt at Turn 8, with the #23 losing the front and ending any hopes of scoring strong points on Lap 9 – after Marco Bezzecchi (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) had also slid out.

Meanwhile, Marc Marquez began his charge for victory, sending a move down the inside at the final corner. It was repelled. The #93 began to pile on the pressure though, with Martin lurking and waiting for an opportunity to pounce in P3. Marc Marquez sent his next attack on Lap 13, unable to make the move stick, with Bagnaia fighting back.

Marc Marquez continued to push to the limit, but then he pushed over it. The #93 made a crucial mistake at Turn 8 – skitting across the track on his knee and almost, almost saving it, but it wasn’t to be. The eight-time World Champion was on the floor on Lap 14, promoting Martin into P2. #TheRematch was all but guaranteed, and the top two were now leading the race – in reverse order.

Bagnaia pounded on at the front, with Martin not able to home in but this now a battle of nerves. It was a nail-biting finale to the Grand Prix at the front as the laps ticked down for what must have seemed like hours for Bagnaia, but behind we were treated to an incredible show of a different kind.

After his earlier dramas, Acosta was back on terms with Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) and managed to slice past the South African, then next up was Miller. The Australian put up a stunning fight as the two went toe-to-toe, sideways and all which ways in a high-speed game of chicken, but in the end the rookie was able to make it stick.

At the head of the field, Bagnaia sealed the deal. Nearly three seconds clear and taking his first wet weather MotoGP™ win when he needed one most, the reigning Champion cuts it back down to 17 points ahead of the final two races. With plenty on the line too, Martin’s composure in second ensures it’s still some gap at least – to falter would have been to cede the title lead. And he didn’t.

Acosta completed the podium after his late charge, in the end finishing ahead of Fabio Di Giannantonio (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) as the Italian put in his own final bout of glory. Miller was forced to settle for fifth, ahead of teammate Binder, with Aprilia Racing rider Maverick Viñales next up. The #12 was a further 2.60s behind, crossing the line in front of CASTROL Honda LCR’s Johann Zarco in P8 who takes Honda’s best GP result of the season so far.

Meanwhile, Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing) and Alex Marquez rounded out the top 10 after a dramatic Thai GP. Marc Marquez recovered to 11th, walking away with key points after beating Luca Marini (Repsol Honda Team), Takaaki Nakagami (IDEMITSU Honda LCR), Bastianini and Joan Mir (Repsol Honda Team), with the #36 securing the final point. Marquez also had to drop a position and did so somewhat contentiously, having earlier made contact with Mir.

So that’s it. A day that could have seen everything turn on its head instead turns the screw at the top of the standings, and the rematch now begins. Martin, Bagnaia, 17 points and one crown. There are only two weekends to go, so don’t miss the next one as we head for the Petronas Grand Prix of Malaysia with everything on the line.

For more MotoGP info checkout our dedicated MotoGP News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website www.motogp.com

©Words/Images are from official press release posted courtesy of www.motogp.com