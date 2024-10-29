Elk classic bike show diary dates for 2025

Elk Promotions confirms 2025 calendar for seven classic motorcycle events in the South East.

Following another successful season of classic shows and bike-only jumbles, Elk Promotions has announced its 2025 schedule, with seven key events set to take place throughout the year.

Elk Promotions’ shows have become a staple for classic motorcycle enthusiasts – no matter what their taste in two-wheelers – with a huge variety of eras, marques and models represented – there really is something for everyone.

Following the success of 2024’s themed shows – which included a celebration of Vincent’s racing and record-breaking achievements, and a tribute to motorcycle tuning partnership, the Arter brothers – organiser Julie Diplock said visitors can expect more of the same in 2025:

“We talk to lots of stallholders and visitors at each show, so we know they like the basic format, with lots of interesting bikes on display and a wide variety of relevant new and used parts and accessories to browse. For 2025 we aim to keep all the features people enjoy, with varied themes and attractions for each event, so there’s always something fresh to see as well.”

As always, the shows will feature motorcycle-only autojumbles and traders catering to all restoration, maintenance, and riding needs. Each event presents an unmissable opportunity for both seasoned collectors and newcomers to discover a treasure trove of vintage and classic motorcycles, memorabilia, and spares.

Also making a welcome return for 2025 will also be the ever-popular Workshop Clear-Out’ stalls, plus the Free BikeMart display-to-sell areas, offering the opportunity to buy and sell complete machines.

The full show lineup for 2025 is as follows:

South of England Classic Show & Bikejumble : Sunday 30 March 2025, South of England Showground, Ardingly, Near Gatwick, RH17 6TL

: Sunday 30 March 2025, South of England Showground, Ardingly, Near Gatwick, RH17 6TL Ashford Classic Motorcycle Show & Bikejumble : Easter Bank Holiday Monday 21 April 2025, Ashford Livestock Market, Ashford, Kent TN24 0HB

: Easter Bank Holiday Monday 21 April 2025, Ashford Livestock Market, Ashford, Kent TN24 0HB Ashford Classic Motorcycle Show & Bikejumble : Late May Bank Holiday Monday 26 May 2025, Ashford Livestock Market, Ashford, Kent TN24 0HB

: Late May Bank Holiday Monday 26 May 2025, Ashford Livestock Market, Ashford, Kent TN24 0HB Romney Marsh Classic Bikejumble with Ride-In Show : Sunday 29 June 2025, Hamstreet, near Ashford, Kent TN26 2JD

: Sunday 29 June 2025, Hamstreet, near Ashford, Kent TN26 2JD Summer Classic Bike Show & Autojumble : Sunday 27 July 2025, South of England Showground, Ardingly, Near Gatwick, RH17 6TL

: Sunday 27 July 2025, South of England Showground, Ardingly, Near Gatwick, RH17 6TL Romney Marsh Classic Bikejumble with Ride-In Show : Sunday 21 September 2025, Hamstreet, near Ashford, Kent TN26 2JD

: Sunday 21 September 2025, Hamstreet, near Ashford, Kent TN26 2JD South of England Classic Show & Bikejumble: Sunday 26 October 2025, South of England Showground, Ardingly, Near Gatwick, RH17 6TL

Tickets, stall bookings and all other details can be found at www.elk-promotions.co.uk