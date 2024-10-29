Shift into the future: The New TRACER 9, TRACER 9 GT and TRACER 9 GT+

The new Yamaha TRACER 9 range

The new TRACER 9, TRACER 9 GT and TRACER 9 GT+ take a clear step towards the future as Yamaha’s Sports Touring range sees a host of updates for 2025, heightening the sophistication of one of the company’s best-selling ranges.

Powered by the thrilling 890cc CP3 three-cylinder engine, the three-bike 2025 TRACER 9 line-up redefines expectations in the middleweight touring class. The new models showcase Yamaha’s innovative Y-AMT (Yamaha Automatic Manual Transmission) and cutting edge adaptive technologies including electronic suspension, cruise control and a world first Matrix LED headlight – specification far beyond the category norm.

The TRACER 9 has always strived to deliver the perfect blend of sports and touring and the trio of 2025 machines is no different. The lightweight CF die-cast aluminium Deltabox-style frame has Yamaha’s sporting DNA running right through it, while still coming equipped to comfortably carry a pillion and their gear in the optional three-box hard luggage system. The TRACER 9 models also receive sleek new bodywork and a larger, adjustable, windscreen designed to increase wind protection while remaining stylish, compact and sporting in its approach.

All models in the TRACER 9 range receive a highly specified 7″ TFT dashboard, which can be set to display one of three distinctive themes, while the TRACER GT gains electronic suspension, an electrically adjustable windscreen, heated handlebar grips, smart key system, cruise control and Yamaha’s innovative Matrix LED headlight. The range topping TRACER 9 GT+ gains the full suite of radar assisted aids providing Adaptive cruise control, blind spot detection and forward collision warning, in addition to Vehicle Hold Control, Unified Braking System and a tyre pressure monitoring system – truly redefining expectations of what a mid-capacity machine should be.

Y-AMT is standard equipment on the TRACER 9 GT+ and an option for both TRACER 9 and TRACER 9 GT. The addition of Y-AMT reinforces the TRACER 9’s position as the ultimate multi-role motorcycle, creating a machine even more flexible and adept at taking on whatever role its rider needs and wants to take on. Equally at home carving through mountain passes as it is munching motorway miles or tackling the daily commute, the 2025 Yamaha TRACER 9, TRACER 9 GT, and TRACER 9 GT+ are the perfect companions with which to take on the Roads of Life.

2025 Yamaha TRACER 9 range – Key model features

Introducing the world’s most advanced motorcycle headlight system

All versions of the 2025 TRACER 9 feature a cornering headlight system and, in a world first, Yamaha brings sophisticated adaptive Matrix LED headlight technology to motorcycling on the TRACER 9 GT and TRACER 9 GT+ models.

Comprising of a matrix of multiple low and high beam LEDs linked to a camera which is integrated into the upper part of the headlamp assembly, the technology automatically detects surrounding traffic, natural light sources and weather conditions. Taking this information on board, it dynamically adjusts brightness and light distribution to provide optimal illumination at all times. The system increases rider confidence while riding at night, distributing the light in such a way that it tries to ensure other road users are not dazzled, while adjusting the illuminated area for the rider. The Matrix LED headlight array works with the six-axis IMU to adjust the light beam when a lean angle of seven degrees or more is detected, creating a more comfortable riding experience.

While the adaptive headlights are fully automated, the rider can choose from three levels of sensitivity, while also having the possibility to manually override at any time while riding.

Powered by CP3

The critically acclaimed CP3 engine needs little introduction. Famous for its high-torque characteristics and incredible midrange acceleration, the latest EU5+ specification version of the 890cc three-cylinder motor delivers a peak power output of 119ps at 10,000rpm, with 93Nm of torque at 7,000rpm.

Of course, the numbers only tell part of the story and don’t convey a riding experience which has made TRACER 9 one of Europe’s biggest selling sports tourers. The most balanced TRACER 9 yet, the 2025 incarnation delivers a gloriously engaging ride thanks to that famed linear torque delivery at low-to-mid rpm. With optimised gear ratios and a distinctive growl from the twin exhaust system and tuned intake, the TRACER 9 provides an addictive ride which puts a grin on the rider’s face every time they open the throttle.

For all the TRACER 9’s playfulness, the CP3 is a joy to ride, with the perfect blend of sporty agility and touring comfort. Combined with Yamaha’s adjustable riding modes and the standard assist and slipper clutch, the TRACER 9 is a super smooth and versatile motorcycle capable of adapting to the rider’s individual needs.

Lightweight CF aluminium die-cast frame

Complementing perfectly the CP3 engine, Yamaha’s aluminium Deltabox frame provides high levels of rigidity to provide an engaging and sporty ride.

This is manufactured using Yamaha’s proprietary CF (controlled filling) die-cast process, which enables the construction of an extremely light and strong frame with varying wall thicknesses throughout, allowing for a finely tuned design with rigidity optimised to deliver class leading handling.

A holistic design approach sees the Deltabox frame mated to an extended aluminium swingarm and steel subframe, now longer yet lighter than before, to provide more room for rider and passenger. The combination contributes to a motorcycle with outstanding high speed stability and the carrying capacity required from a motorcycle developed to convey two people and their luggage in style and comfort.

Combined with lightweight wheels and high-specification KYB suspension, the 2025 TRACER 9 delivers an agile and secure riding experience – without compromise.

Full three-box luggage capability

The 2025 TRACER 9 comes equipped ready for luggage, allowing the option of easily fitting removable 30 litre hard panniers (standard equipment on TRACER 9 GT and GT+) and/or a choice of a 34 or 45 litre top box from the official Yamaha accessories range.

The genuine Yamaha hard luggage is designed to be fully integrated into the motorcycle and is easily operated with the smart key technology found on the TRACER 9 GT and TRACER 9 GT+. The TRACER 9 has been designed to carry up to 193kg, allowing rider and passenger to tour without compromise and emphasising the model’s capabilities as a versatile sports tourer.

Also new for the 2025 TRACER 9 models is an integrated storage compartment located on the right-hand side of the tank, containing a USB socket and providing an easy-to-access cubbyhole for wallets, documents and other small items, which are essential on longer rides.

Integrated riding modes

All TRACER 9 models benefit from five Ride Modes (three preset and two customisable) which are fully integrated with the six-axis IMU and other technologies, such as the comprehensive suite of lean-sensitive rider aids, Cruise Control, electronic suspension and, where fitted, the Y-AMT transmission.

These Ride Modes, ‘Sport’, ‘Street’, ‘Rain’, ‘Custom 1’ and ‘Custom 2’ can be toggled on the fly using a control on the newly-designed right-hand switchgear. The factory modes are preset with different intervention levels to suit the varying conditions, while the ‘Custom’ options enables the rider to adjust the individual parameters in the YRC menu of the TFT, or by using the app. When using the app, any new custom YRC settings will be uploaded and available for the rider to select the next time the app is connected to the bike.

High specification 7″ full colour TFT dashboard

All versions of the TRACER 9 come equipped with the same comprehensive 7″ TFT dashboard. The meter features three different themes to match the rider’s preference and riding style, with additional layouts for navigation, music and calls.

Each theme is designed to emphasise the different sides of the TRACER 9’s character, from a stripped-back sports design to an information-packed touring layout and a more casual, design-driven screen, which displays core details in a visual theme inspired by Yamaha’s Jin-Ki Kanno development philosophy.

The TFT dash has been developed to incorporate Garmin’s Motorize app, which includes a subscription for the full navigation service as standard (TRACER 9 GT and TRACER 9 GT+), delivering a large live-map navigation experience. The dashboard is also fully integrated with all the TRACER 9’s standard and accessory features, such as the YRC (Yamaha Ride Control) ride modes, tyre pressure monitoring systems and heated accessories.

Lightweight SpinForged wheels and dedicated Bridgestone tyres

Manufactured using Yamaha-exclusive SpinForge technology, the TRACER 9’s wheels are lighter and stronger than those produced using more traditional processes, giving a corresponding reduction in inertia for even greater agility and improved fuel economy.

The 2025 TRACER 9 further benefits from a change in rim thickness on the rear wheel, optimising the rigidity. The wheels are paired with Bridgestone BATTLAX SPORT TOURING T32 tyres, which were developed specifically for the TRACER 9. The internal structure of the tyres has been designed to complement and enhance the handling characteristics of the TRACER 9, typically reducing the weight of the front wheel assembly by around 200g, with a 300g saving at the rear. Together the package contributes to a low wet weight of 212 kg, and optimised handling in a variety of conditions.

High-quality, fully adjustable, KYB suspension – semi-active on GT models

All models in the 2025 TRACER 9 range benefit from front and rear suspension units, which allow the rider to adjust the settings and find the best setup for their individual needs and preferences.

The GT models further benefit from electronically adjustable suspension units, which have been developed specifically for the TRACER 9 in collaboration with KYB.

Called KADS (KYB Actimatic Damper System), it is the most advanced suspension system found on any Yamaha production motorcycle. This ‘semi-active’ system is baked into the motorcycle’s electronics and dynamically adjusts the damping and riding experience using real-time data detected by the six-axis IMU, such as lean angle, load, acceleration, and the amount and speed of the suspension stroke, providing a ride that can deliver a sporting ride without compromising comfort.

The rider has the choice of different modes at the touch of a button, and the dynamics are further determined by the selected YRC riding mode, delivering a firmer, more sporting setting in Sport mode, with a greater focus on comfort in Street and Rain mode.

KADS is further integrated into other advanced and convenience systems, such as the brake control, Adaptive Cruise Control and the Unified Brake System. The result is a truly confidence-inspiring ride, which adapts itself to the wide range of environments in which this versatile machine has been designed to be ridden in.

More comfortable ergonomics

With a focus on improved comfort for touring, a significant change to the 2025 TRACER 9 range are the revised ergonomics, with a modified handlebar, footrest and seating arrangement creating a more comfortable riding experience for both rider and pillion, without compromising the machine’s sporting characteristics.

Despite being 150g lighter, the new subframe is 50mm longer than the item found on the previous generation TRACER 9, allowing for a more generous pillion seat area. The rider seat has been reshaped and is now flatter, with more padding for added comfort. Despite the spec sheet showing an increased minimum seat height of 845mm, most riders should find the 2025 TRACER 9 more accessible as the stand-over distance has actually been reduced through the slimming and reshaping of the front area of the saddle, meaning a more reassured and confidence inspiring experience, especially for shorter riders.

The seat has two height settings, allowing riders to optimise the ergonomics to best match their physique and personal preference. This allows the saddle to be raised by 15mm, without the need for any tools, while a heated seat is available as an option from the Yamaha Genuine Accessories range.

Y-AMT- Yamaha Automated Manual Transmission

Standard fitment on the TRACER 9 GT+, and offered alongside a traditional manual gearbox on the TRACER 9 and TRACER 9 GT models, Yamaha’s innovative Y-AMT (Yamaha Automated Manual Transmission) offers a whole new riding experience, giving the TRACER 9 customer the choice between a fully automatic transmission system and a finger operated manual shift with electronically controlled auto clutch.

Y-AMT’s manual transmission (MT) offers a completely new way in which to experience the thrill of Yamaha’s acclaimed CP3 motor. With a closer and more refined connection to the brain than the feet, the hands are one of the most tactile and powerful tools the human body has.

Shifting by hand alone, as opposed to a foot-and-hand combination, is not only quicker, but requires less thinking time, allowing the rider to hyper-focus on throttle and brake application, lean angle, body position and tyre grip levels to intensify the ride, especially when cornering.

MT has been developed with sporty riding in mind, and for when the rider wants to remain engaged. It allows for quicker and more consistent changes as the rider looks to extract every degree of performance.

Gear changes are activated through a tactile see-saw switch placed conveniently at the rider’s left-hand fingertips. Riders can either use their thumb and index finger to upshift with the plus lever, and downshift with the minus lever, or opt for a single-finger operation for sportier riding, using only the index finger to shift by pulling the plus lever to shift up, and pushing it to shift down for the ultimate sporty ride.

With no clutch to operate, the rider can more easily time their gear shifts while focusing on their lines, braking and other controls. With no traditionally mounted shift pedal, the rider is also better able to position their lower body through turns – providing excellent stability while cornering and creating an even more reassuring connection with the motorcycle.

At standstill and low speeds, the Y-AMT system controls the clutch and gearbox operation making the machine easier to control when moving off, performing manoeuvres and in heavy traffic. The system completely takes over gear shifting functions when in one of the two AT modes, but can be overridden using the see-saw lever.

Working in conjunction with Yamaha’s electronic throttle (YCC-T) system and its switchable ride modes, Y-AMT delivers a thrilling ride, giving the rider extra bandwidth to concentrate on the road ahead while enjoying fast and consistent gear changes to maximise performance.

Ideal for commuting and on journeys where the rider wants to enjoy a more relaxing ride, ‘D’ mode delivers a softer and more confidence-inspiring, fully automated, gear shift to aid low speed and urban riding. ‘D+’ mode holds each gear for longer, providing more engine-braking when required, offering more powerful acceleration and a more invigorating riding experience. The rider can toggle seamlessly between the two riding modes by thumbing the button on the right hand switchgear, while the Yamaha Ride Control further tailors the riding experience to the individual’s preferences, allowing tailoring of three power, and the suite of stability control settings.

Toggling between MT and AT modes is easy and can be done on the move by activating the button on the right hand switchgear, allowing the rider to transform the nature of their TRACER 9 in a heartbeat.

New smartphone connectivity

All versions of the 2025 TRACER 9 come equipped with an evolved 7″ TFT dashboard while the GT and GT+ models have full smartphone connectivity as standard.

Recognising the increasing number of customers who use their devices to enhance the riding experience, the TRACER 9 now comes equipped with an integrated storage area to the right hand side of the fuel tank. This features a USB charging port, which means the device can be plugged in while riding.

Riders can link their smartphone to the machine using Yamaha’s free MyRide app. The connection can be made via USB, Wi-Fi or Bluetooth®, and once connected the rider can view information on incoming calls, emails and messages, while both riders and passengers can also listen to music and respond to calls with a Bluetooth®-connected headset (not supplied).

The smartphone integrates seamlessly with the TRACER 9’s display and switchgear. The rider can view the menus and control the device functions through the newly designed controls on the left handlebar cube. Additionally, when connected to the motorcycle, riders are able to personalise the custom modes of the Yamaha Ride Control, setting their preferred power delivery, engine braking and intervention levels of the TRACER 9’s numerous electronic rider aids.

Next-generation design and styling

TRACER 9 is the very embodiment of sports touring, giving Yamaha’s design team the challenge of creating a fairing with the cosseting comfort of a dedicated tourer, while remaining compact and sporting in its nature.

The new fairing maintains the compact image of the previous generation TRACER 9’s bodywork but is all new, having been developed in the wind tunnel to optimise airflow around the rider and passenger. The standard model features a manually adjustable windscreen, which offers 50mm of adjustment in 10 steps, while the GT and GT+ variants utilise an electronically operated screen with a total of 100mm of adjustment, which can be made at the touch of a button while riding. The electric screen’s greater range gives an additional 25mm of height for added wind protection, as well as a 25mm lower setting for summer and low speed riding. The screen shape has also been designed to carefully manage airflow, reducing turbulence and wind pressure on the rider’s lower body, while the item on the GT and GT+ features an additional spoiler at the bottom of the screen for even higher wind protection.

The fairing, designed around the new chassis package, ensures that low speed manoeuvrability has been improved through a revised front fork bracket, which increases the steering angle of the handlebars, reducing the minimum turning circle from 3.1m to 2.9m.

Low maintenance chain

TRACER 9 GT+ also receives DID’s latest low maintenance chain. This features DLC coated rollers for excellent durability and reduced resistance. As a result, chain life is increased, and the need for adjustment is reduced, plus the motorcycle is easier to push around.

Another small, but practical, change has been made to the fuel pump sender, which has been optimised to allow for an even more accurate readout through the TFT dashboard.

Millimetre wave radar based rider aids

As well as Adaptive Cruise Control and the Unified Brake System and Forward Collision Warning, utilizing the front millimetre wave radar, the TRACER 9 GT+ is fitted with a rear Millimetre wave radar providing Blind Spot Detection. All these systems use data from the front and rear millimetre wave radar that detects the distance and presence of vehicles around the motorcycle. Weighing only 200g, the compact, radar units are situated behind integrated covers at the front and rear of the TRACER 9 GT+.

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

TRACER 9 GT+ comes equipped with Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), and this advanced system offers all the advantages of cruise control together with the ability to automatically maintain a fixed distance from the vehicle ahead. Working in conjunction with Y-AMT, true fully automated shifting while the adaptive cruise control is engaged vastly reduces the fatigue of long-distance travel.

The front integrated millimetre wave radar constantly measures the distance from the vehicle immediately ahead of the TRACER 9 GT+ and sends signals to the ACC, which automatically controls cruising speed, deceleration and acceleration to suit the road situation as it evolves.

The ACC is adjustable, and when the machine is in motion its rider can select one of four different following distance options to suit their individual preferences, displayed as one bar for shortest following distance, and four bars for the longest following distance. ACC offers a number of advantages, including reducing rider fatigue by requiring fewer rider inputs, as well as ensuring improved ride quality by maintaining a constant following distance, and also promoting smooth traffic flow.

When the ACC system is active a green icon (with grey for standby) displays on the TFT dashboard, showing between one and four white bars beneath a car icon to confirm the selected following distance. When ACC determines the rider is too close to the vehicle in front, or if it senses that the machine’s current acceleration/deceleration status will soon lead to the rider getting too close, rider intervention request icon appears on the dashboard to notify the rider that appropriate action is required to avoid following too close.

ACC operates between 30 km/h and 160 km/h – in first and second gears from 30 km/h, in third and fourth gears from 40 km/h, and in fifth and sixth gears from 50 km/h. Speed can be increased and decreased in either 1 km/h or 10 km/h increments by pushing once or holding down the adjustment switch. ACC is deactivated by braking or rolling forward the throttle twist grip, beyond the throttle stop.

This easy to understand ACC status is shown in all screen modes including navigation mode and provides an additional rider aid that is designed to enhance the riding experience, particularly on busy highways.

Additional ACC functions

The ACC’s ‘passing assist’ accelerates the TRACER 9 GT+ more smoothly than normal when it senses that the bike’s flasher is turned on and the motorcycle is performing an overtaking manoeuvre.

ACC is also integrated with the engine, braking and electronic suspension, and in order to maintain the pre-selected distance to the vehicle ahead, the engine braking and brakes are activated – in that order – to slow the bike. At the same time the electronic suspension’s damping force is adjusted to reduce excess pitching when brakes are applied to help maintain chassis stability.

With its ability to intervene automatically and adjust levels of speed, throttle opening, engine braking, braking and suspension when following a vehicle – as well as when cornering and overtaking – the sophisticated ACC provides a natural and seamless riding experience. Used for the very first time on a Yamaha, this best-in-class electronic technology takes highway comfort to a whole new level.

The easy to operate ACC reduces the rider’s mental and physical inputs and gives enhanced comfort and convenience for an unrivalled ride quality, making the TRACER 9 GT+ Yamaha’s ultimate Sport Tourer.

Radar-linked front/rear assisted Unified Brake System

As the flagship model in Yamaha’s Sport Touring line, the TRACER 9 GT+ also utilises the radar-linked Unified Brake System (UBS).

The new system is an active design offering increased controllability by using data from the millimetre wave radar and the six-axis IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit) to assist and regulate front and rear braking forces, via the Bosch hydraulic power unit that help control and bias of the braking system.

The radar-linked Unified Brake System works in addition to the Brake Control function found on other specifications of TRACER 9. With the radar constantly checking surroundings, it offers the added safety benefit of intervention when the system detects the motorcycle is too close to a vehicle in front.

The radar-linked Unified Brake System constantly analyses the following distance data provided by the millimetre wave radar. If the system calculates that the rider’s braking inputs are insufficient to prevent a collision with the vehicle ahead it will increase brake pressure to the front and rear wheels to help slow the TRACER 9 GT+.

When activated, the ACC system will also automatically slow the TRACER 9 GT+ when a pre-selected following distance is reached, but as soon as the rider manually applies brakes the ACC is deactivated – and at this point the radar-linked Unified Brake System will intervene if it determines that the rider’s braking inputs are not sufficient to prevent a collision.

The system provides additional braking assistance and will only intervene when the forward collision warning is switched on and the rider is braking – it is not a collision avoidance system and can be overridden by the rider.

The second element is the front/rear assisted Unified Brake System that adjusts front/rear braking force distribution. When only the front brake is used by the rider the hydraulic unit automatically applies braking force to the rear wheel, with the degree of intervention calculated using IMU data related to changes in acceleration and lean angle. When the only the rear brake is used the system will sometimes – but not always – apply additional braking force to the front wheel via the hydraulic unit depending on the brake pedal input and IMU data regarding the bike’s attitude.

The third element is the cornering brake control. This is in effect a ‘cornering brake control’ system that takes into account machine running data from the IMU and instantly adjusts the rider’s braking forces to inhibit tyre slippage.

The radar-linked Unified Brake System is also connected to the electronic suspension, and as well as assisting and regulating front and rear braking forces, it adjusts front and rear suspension damping to help the ABS always operate whether the BC is turned ON or OFF.

Blind Spot Detection

Utilising the rear millimetre wave radar, the rider will be notified via indicators integrated in the rear view mirrors, if there is a vehicle present in the ‘blind spot’ of the bike. The radar will monitor vehicles approaching from the rear and determine if they stay in the areas which may not be clearly visible to the rider; if so, the indicator in the mirror will flash as a warning. While this function does “check” the area around the motorcycle, it is only a support feature and still requires the rider to check manually while riding.

Smart Key and Central Locking System

The TRACER 9 GT/Y-AMT and GT are equipped with a Smart Key system which allows keyless operation of the ignition, fuel filler cap and steering lock. In addition, the system controls the locking system of the standard fitment side cases and accessory top case. A Body Control Module (BCM) receives inputs from the Smart Key, enabling the cases to be detached or opened/unlocked. To maximise convenience these run on a wireless power supply, without the need for couplers or cables to be inserted or removed.

2025 YAMAHA TRACER 9 model overview

TRACER 9

The benchmark middleweight sports tourer gains the new 7″ TFT dashboard and updated switchgear for 2025, along with the family’s new styling and other specification updates.

The integrated storage compartment contains a USB charging point, while brighter dual high and low beam headlights plus cornering headlamps and the introduction of an emergency stop system, which automatically activates the hazard warning lights upon detection of sudden hard braking, are additional advanced system aids.

Accessory options include three-case luggage systems, Yamaha’s third-generation quickshifter and tyre pressure monitoring system.

The Y-AMT equipped version of the TRACER 9 also benefits from self-cancelling turn signals and heated handlebar grips. The grips offer 10 levels of warmth and the ability to be easily user programmed to three preset settings. The grips are optimized to deliver quick warmup and a uniform distribution of heat and can work in conjunction with the heated rider seat, which is available as a genuine Yamaha accessory.



TRACER 9 GT

Boasting a higher level of trim over the entry level TRACER 9, the GT version debuts Yamaha’s Matrix LED headlight technology and benefits from a host of high end componentry, including KADS electronically controlled suspension, electrically adjustable windscreen, heated grips, smart key and connectivity.

The TRACER 9 GT also gains Yamaha’s third generation quickshifter and self-cancelling turn signals as standard equipment, while the Y-AMT equipped version also gains Vehicle Hold Control and unified brake system.

TRACER 9 GT+

The TRACER 9 GT+ is Yamaha’s flagship sports touring model. Equipped with the full suite of technologies, the TRACER 9 GT+ features Y-AMT as standard, along with adaptive cruise control, 30 litre, centrally locked hard side cases, blind spot detection, backlit switchgear, tyre pressure monitoring system and a high endurance drive chain.

Price and availability

Delivery dates to European dealers and prices vary per region, so please contact the national Yamaha distributor for full information.

Colours

TRACER 9 and TRACER 9 Y-AMT: Redline and Midnight Black

TRACER 9 GT and TRACER 9 GT Y-AMT: Ceramic Ice and Tech Black

TRACER 9 GT+: Cobalt Blue and Icon Performance

Highlights of the 2025 Yamaha TRACER 9 range include:

Three-cylinder 890cc CP3 engine, delivering 119ps with 93Nm of torque at 7,000rpm for outstanding low-to-mid range acceleration.

Yamaha Ride Control features six-axis IMU and some of the most advanced electronics seen on a middleweight motorcycle, including lean sensitive traction control, slide control, wheelie control and brake control systems.

CF aluminium die-cast Deltabox frame combines sportsbike levels of agility with the high speed stability required of a sports touring machine.

Lightweight wheels and tyres. Specially tuned Bridgestone BATTLAX SPORT TOURING T32 tyres combine with spin forged wheels to save weight and create light and precise handling, while offering a reassuring and comfortable ride.

Comes pre-equipped to fit the optional three-box luggage system, which is compatible with the GT and GT+ models’ keyless locking system.

Premium 7″ TFT dashboard with smartphone connectivity (as standard for TRACER 9 GT and TRACER 9 GT+), integrated Garmin navigation (as standard for TRACER 9 GT and TRACER 9 GT+), three display themes, and additional layouts for music, phone calls and navigation.

Y-AMT transmission offers choice between fully automatic or finger controlled manual shifting with auto clutch, delivering more fun, comfort and confidence to the rider.

Full LED lighting on all models, with camera controlled adaptive Matrix LED headlight on TRACER 9 GT and TRACER 9 GT+ models,

New switchgear (illuminated on TRACER 9 GT and TRACER 9 GT+) designed for intuitive control of new features.

Electronically controlled suspension automatically adjusts damping based on settings detected by IMU. (TRACER 9 GT and TRACER 9 GT+).

18 litre fuel tank

Redesigned rider seat with more padding and two height settings.

New ergonomics with more space for rider and pillion.

Adjustable windscreen (electrically operated on TRACER 9 GT and TRACER 9 GT+)

New self-cancelling turn signals with two-stage flasher and ESS (Emergency Stop Signal) function to automatically activate hazard warning lights when hard braking is detected

Heated handlebar grips. 10 levels of heat with three programmable user settings.

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) standard on TRACER 9 GT+

Smart key feature unlocks all functions including ignition, steering lock, fuel cap and luggage (TRACER 9 GT and TRACER 9 GT+)

Vehicle Hold Control. TRACER 9 GT and TRACER 9 GT+ is the first Yamaha model to feature a hold control function, which holds brake input to maintain a stopped state on inclines and declines.

Customisable riding modes. Three factory settings with two user definable custom maps.

Third generation quickshifter for clutchless upshifts and auto-blip assisted downchanges.

Adaptive cruise control (TRACER 9 GT+ only) or Cruise control and speed limiter.

Integrated storage box with built-in USB port in fairing

Larger and more padded seat for improved comfort for rider and pillion.

Yamaha Genuine Accessories

Recognising customers’ desire to personalise their motorcycles, Yamaha offers a range of over 70 Yamaha Genuine Accessories for the new TRACER 9 series.

The accessories allow the rider to take Yamaha’s signature sports tourer further in the direction they want, with practical components aimed at enhancing touring and commuting use and a catalogue of parts which bring out the most of TRACER 9’s sporting side.

Among the range, which includes 19 brand new accessories for 2025, are sumptuous comfort seats for both rider and passenger. They are available in both heated and non-heated versions, with heated handlebar grips also aiding year-round riding in colder environments. Further enhancing the TRACER 9’s all-round touring capabilities is a larger windscreen, while hard and soft luggage options can also be added through the Yamaha Genuine Accessories catalogue.

Popular protection accessories, such as the engine guard and radiator cover, offer added reassurance for riders, while the sports screen and licence plate holder give a more stripped-back look – with tank grippers offering additional connection to the bike for riders who like to hang off during more spirited cornering. Yamaha’s highly acclaimed third-generation quickshifter, standard equipment on the TRACER 9 GT, is also available as an accessory for the TRACER 9.

Yamaha Genuine Accessories are developed alongside the OE motorcycle, ensuring full type approval and seamless integration with the TRACER 9. For example, heated accessories are controlled through the bike’s switchgear, without the need for any additional buttons, with settings shown clearly on the TRACER 9’s TFT dashboard. Hard luggage is also matched to the TRACER 9’s ignition key and is coded to the bike’s central locking key fob (GT and GT+ models only).

All accessories are available individually, giving customers an opportunity to personalise their TRACER 9 from an a la carte menu. Additionally, three accessory packs: Explorer, Sport and Travel, have been specifically curated to give riders a bundle of the most popular parts used to enhance their individual style of riding.

Yamaha Sport Touring Riding Gear

Ensuring a safe and comfortable journey, Yamaha’s clothing specialists have created a range of technical riding gear specifically for TRACER 9 riders.

New to the 2025 range are the matching two-tone Sport Touring Riding Jacket, Pants and Gloves. Available in both male and female cuts, and in a wide range of sizes, the Sport Touring range offers maximum comfort, protection and durability, for wherever and whenever the road takes them. The range, along with a number of leisure products, is available from official Yamaha stockists.

