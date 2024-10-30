Moto2: Can Canet clinch silver medal honours in Sepang?

With the 2024 title now safely in the hands of Ai Ogura (MT Helmets – MSI) thanks to the Japanese star’s famous crowning in Thailand, the race for the runners-up spot is now in the Moto2™ spotlight as we descend to Sepang.

And landing at the season’s penultimate race occupying P2 is Thai GP winner Aron Canet (Fantic Racing). Five top-two finishes in the last six races – including wins in Indonesia and Buriram – have helped Canet place himself in a very healthy silver medal position. With Fermin Aldeuger (Beta Tools SpeedUp) ruled out of the Malaysian GP after he sustained a broken hand in his Turn 5 crash in Thailand, plus finishes outside the top 10 for both Sergio Garcia (MT Helmets – MSI) and Alonso Lopez (Beta Tools SpeedUp) last time out, Canet is now 22 points ahead of Garcia with two races to go. P2 is Canet’s to lose at this stage.

Elsewhere, Marcos Ramirez (OnlyFans American Racing Team) will be hoping to back up his first podium finish of the season at a circuit he last stood on the rostrum at prior to the Thai GP. The Andalucian finished P3 in 2023’s Sepang edition behind Aldeguer and Pedro Acosta (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3), and a repeat performance would go down nicely.

Will Canet cement a P2 finish in 2024 with a good result in Sepang, or can a late-season flurry from Garcia, Manuel Gonzalez (Gresini Moto2™) or Lopez see that race go down to Valencia’s finale?

