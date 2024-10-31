New TMAX & TMAX Tech MAX: MAX is in Details!

The TMAX is one of the most significant and important models ever introduced by Yamaha since the company was founded nearly 70 years ago.

Debuted in 2001, the TMAX astounded the marketplace with its innovative design and premium specification that combined key technologies from the motorcycle and scooter worlds to create a completely new kind of powered two wheeler.

An icon was born, and this legendary machine has continued to lead the way for over 20 years. By opening up a whole new concept, the original TMAX not only created the Sport Scooter category at the beginning of the millennium, but it has also inspired the development of Yamaha’s leading MAX scooters that offer anyone the opportunity to join the MAX family. All manufactured with the same pure MAX DNA, each one of Yamaha’s Sport Scooters can trace their heritage back to the TMAX.

MAX is in details!

Motorcycle performance, scooter convenience

Driven by a compact and powerful 2-cylinder engine fitted into a motorcycle style chassis, the first generation TMAX brought a totally new riding experience to the marketplace. Riders were able to experience thrilling motorcycle performance with step thru accessibility and the simplicity of fully automatic transmission.

Offering class leading performance with scooter comfort and ‘twist and go’ convenience – together with excellent wind protection and the ability to cover long distances at high speeds with ease – the TMAX broke new ground and is widely recognised at the world’s very first Sport Scooter.

Yamaha’s best-selling Sport Scooter

By offering riders a new and attractive way to commute over longer distances – as well as providing customers with a sporty and enjoyable machine that celebrates the sheer fun of riding – TMAX has been a consistent best seller in the large capacity Sport Scooter category for nearly a quarter of a century.

Since the first TMAX debuted it has been continuously developed with upgraded engine designs, together with more sophisticated chassis construction, and the adoption of the latest electronic rider aids. Its outstanding success is underlined by its astonishing sales figures since 2001, with more than 330,000 units sold in Europe alone.

As well as being a top seller for Yamaha, the TMAX is one of those charismatic models that attracts immense loyalty from its many customers all over Europe. Thriving TMAX owners’ clubs with thousands of members are active in many countries, and there is a hardcore of fans who have amassed collections of models going back to the original 2001 machine.

New look, higher tech and increased controllability

For 2025 the TMAX Tech MAX features a dynamic new look with a sharper front end, as well as upgraded rider’s assist and a more sophisticated dash. It comes with a premium finish that underlines its status as the ultimate Yamaha Sport Scooter.

The latest model represent the ongoing evolution of this outstanding high performance large capacity Sport Scooter, with Yamaha’s styling team focusing on creating an even better package with a stronger new face that retains the essential character of this much loved model. Together with upgrades to the connected dash, riders will also benefit from the increased controllability offered by the Brake Control, and the refined engine meets the needs of the environmentally conscious rider.

EURO5+ 560cc 2-cylinder engine

The TMAX Tech MAX is driven by a compact and powerful engine giving spirited sports performance via an easy to use automatic transmission. The 560cc 2-cylinder engine develops maximum power of 35kW and features a special horizontally opposed reciprocating piston balancer mechanism that ensures a super smooth ride, making it ideal in a variety of riding situations – whether commuting into work through congested urban streets or heading home on the highway.

For 2025 the engine and exhaust have been refined, and the latest TMAX Tech MAX is fully EURO5+ compliant, making this A2-licence Sport Scooter suitable for the urban Low Emission Zones in European cities. With maximum power produced at 7,000 rpm and maximum torque at 5,250 rpm, TMAX Tech MAX is engineered to deliver an exciting and enjoyable ride wherever its rider decides to go, 7 days a week.

The TMAX Tech MAX’s fully automatic transmission drives through a low maintenance V-belt for super smooth operation at all speeds. For an even higher level of ride quality the centrifugal clutch settings are revised for seamless acceleration from standstill – and the new intake funnel design produces a clearer and gentler sound when the throttle is fully open.

Enhanced electronic rider’s assist

Everything about the TMAX Tech MAX is designed to offer the rider the very highest levels of comfort, control and riding enjoyment. This iconic Sport Scooter has always been at the cutting edge of styling and technology, and the new model is equipped with a new Brake Control system – more commonly known as cornering ABS.

Developed originally for Yamaha’s high performance Supersport motorcycles, Brake Control (BC) works with the TMAX Tech MAX’s Anti-lock Braking System to help minimize brake slip during hard braking or when riding on low-traction surfaces. Activated by an Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU), the BC system aims to deliver the most comfortable braking performance at varying speeds, lean angles and road conditions.

TMAX Tech MAX is also equipped with D-MODE which enables the rider to select the desired engine power character to suit urban or highway riding, as well as Traction Control that moderates power to the rear wheel on loose or slippery surfaces. The addition of Brake Control complements this Sport Scooter’s existing package of electronic control technology to give the rider a higher level of confidence in a variety of weather and road surface conditions.

Dynamic new dual eye headlights and refined bodywork

The TMAX Tech MAX has projected a distinctive and iconic look ever since the very first model arrived in 2001, and the constant evolution of this legendary Sport Scooter has kept it at the forefront of its category for almost a quarter of a century. Over the years Yamaha’s styling team has been careful to respect the fundamental character of the original model whilst introducing stylistic upgrades and improvements that further strengthen this ultimate Sport Scooter’s iconic status.

The 2025 model features a dynamic new face with restyled dual eye headlights and built in position lights that give a sportier and more refined appearance that is instantly recognisable as being TMAX – while at the same time bringing a stronger new image to this outstanding Sport Scooter. The TMAX Tech MAX’s front bodywork is also new and is created to complement the latest dual eye headlights to give a new generation look and feel that is slightly shorter than previously, giving a simple and sharp silhouette with a more compact mass centralised look.

Together with the iconic boomerang side panels, upswept right side exhaust, sculpted dual seat and athletic sports bodywork, the new face and front bodywork retain this legendary model’s essential character and pure sports DNA that have made it one of the most popular powered two wheelers built by Yamaha.

Upgraded 7-inch screen with enhanced connectivity

The 7-inch TFT dash is upgraded and offers a choice of three screen layouts, enabling the TMAX Tech MAX rider to select the option that focuses on the information that is most significant to them. Enhanced connectivity on the latest model via the MyRide app also enables riders to play music and view SMS, receive calls and email notifications.

The MyRide app also gives access to numerous functions and services such as a riding log, parking location, fuel consumption, routes ridden and more, adding another dimension to the riding experience and enabling the owner to make informed decisions.

Garmin Navigation*

TMAX Tech MAX riders can access full map Garmin Navigation* through the Garmin Motorize App that’s available to download on an Apple or Android phone*. In addition to the navigation functions this app also enables TMAX Tech MAX riders to view information regarding traffic, weather and POIs, making it easier and more effective to plan every journey.

*Full map Garmin Navigation is available free of charge for the TMAX Tech MAX in the UK but is not offered in all countries across Europe.

First class riding quality and comfort

TMAX was the first large capacity high performance scooter to adopt a motorcycle style chassis, and this feature contributes significantly to the first class ride quality. Featuring motorcycle style upside down front forks and a long swingarm for added stability – and benefitting from a compact engine fitted directly into the chassis – TMAX Tech MAX riders can experience the precise handling performance of a sports motorcycle without losing the benefits that come with a scooter.

The lightweight twin spar aluminium frame offers motorcycle strength and agility for excellent roadholding and cornering – while its ‘step thru’ layout gives the ease and convenience of a scooter, making the TMAX Tech MAX the most convenient and attractive choice for longer distance commuting and weekend touring. Equipped with wind beating bodywork and a sports screen – as well as a sculpted dual seat – the TMAX Tech MAX has few rivals when it comes to ride quality and comfort.

Large diameter disc brakes, lightweight spin forged wheels

The TMAX Tech MAX is equipped with large diameter 267mm front disc brakes and a 282mm diameter rear disc brake with ABS and the latest Brake Control system that give excellent controllability in varying conditions. Lightweight spin forged wheels minimise the unsprung weight for responsive handling, and the 120/70-15 front tyre and wide 160/60-15 rear tyre provide high levels of traction that make the TMAX Tech MAX a superb performer in the city and on the highway.

Easy and functional

TMAX Tech MAX is designed for everyone who appreciates style, performance, convenience and functionality. A large underseat storage space can accommodate one full-face helmet or two open-faced helmets (depending on their size and shape), and the Smart Key ignition enables keyless operation of the ignition, seat, fuel tank and mainstand as long as the rider has the Smart Key with them.

Genuine Accessories

Yamaha have developed a diverse range of Genuine Accessories for the TMAX Tech MAX, and owners can make their own unique Sport Scooter by building a virtual TMAX Tech MAX using the MyGarage app. With a multitude of performance, stylistic and comfort parts available, it’s possible to create a very special machine that matches each customer’s individual requirements and lifestyle.

TMAX Tech MAX features

560cc 2-cylinder EURO5+ compliant engine

New Brake Control (BC) system

New dual-eye face and stronger front body design

7-inch TFT dash with enhanced connectivity

Garmin navigation

Luxurious ergonomics with adjustable rider backrest

Large diameter disc brakes

Spin forged 15-inch wheels and wide tyres

Lightweight aluminium twin spar frame

D-MODE and Traction Control

Large storage space

Smart Key keyless operation

110mm electrically adjustable screen

Heated grips & heated seat

Cruise control

Adjustable rear suspension

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

Backlit handlebar switches

Machined wheels

Available in Ceramic Grey and Dark Magma colours

Price and availability

The TMAX Tech MAX is available from March 2025 and the RRP is £14,300.

Yamaha Genuine Accessories and Clothing

Yamaha has developed a range of Genuine Accessories that enable the TMAX Tech MAX owner to easily personalise their Sport Scooter and build their very own unique machine that best suits their individual lifestyle and usage.

The ever-growing line-up includes a selection of comfort, cosmetic and performance accessories that Yamaha has developed for the 2025 TMAX Tech MAX. By only choosing Genuine Accessories the customer can be sure that each item has been built to give a perfect fit and has been manufactured to the same high quality as their machine.

Yamaha also offers a comprehensive selection of riding gear and leisure wear suitable for TMAX Tech MAX riders, including CE approved riding jackets and gloves, plus a choice of T-shirts, baseball caps, and more.

MyGarage app

Yamaha’s MyGarage app is the quick and easy way for customers to build a virtual TMAX Tech MAX with a range of Genuine Accessories while sitting at home with their smartphone or laptop. The free app allows users to add and remove accessories to create their ultimate Yamaha Sport Scooter, and the finished result can be viewed in 3D from every angle.

MyGarage takes the guesswork out of choosing which accessories to fit, and to make things even easier the customer’s final selection can be emailed to their chosen Yamaha dealer who will fit the selected Genuine Accessories to the new TMAX.

For full information on Yamaha Genuine Accessories and Apparel or MyGarage please visit www.yamaha-motor.eu/uk

