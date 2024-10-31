Punish The Competition With The New 2025 KTM 990 Duke R

More aggressive, bolder, and built to punish all before it.

The 2025 KTM 990 DUKE R sets the new standard in the middleweight Naked bike segment, building upon the existing KTM 990 DUKE platform with added flare. Put simply, its sportier stance and READY TO RACE purpose places it way ahead of the chasing pack. THE PUNISHER is here as the most brutal of all.

KTM celebrated 30 YEARS OF DUKE in 2024 and the latest R model in the line-up arrives with maximum fight at its core. Situated at the pinnacle of its class, increased power, and a more focused intent make the KTM 990 DUKE R the most aggressive middleweight, that guarantees riders the edge on both road and track.

Its white colour trim and graphic, complete with matt black and white accents and an electronic orange gloss powder coated frame, draws inspiration from various heritage models in the previous KTM 990 SUPER DUKE R range – in particular, the second-generation model produced between 2011 and 2013. The ‘R’ on the tank immediately signals its next-level DUKE DNA without compromise.

The premium new generation tech features offer unprecedented electronic functionality. The new 8.88-inch landscape-mounted touchscreen TFT dashboard includes inductive technology and a split-screen mode, enhancing readability and optimising information display. For more in-depth information on the all-new TFT dash, click HERE.

KTM 990 DUKE R riders also benefit from a fresh new switch cube layout, connectivity unit, map navigation system and customisable ride modes, along with the introduction of SPORT ABS and SUPERMOTO+ ABS, for riders who demand limits to be smashed.

In comparison to the KTM 990 DUKE introduced last year, the R version’s 947 cc engine now boasts an additional 7 PS – up from 123 PS to 130 PS – while maintaining 103 Nm of torque and with a 10,500 RPM limit. Its elevated power output is courtesy of improved mapping that truly unleashes the fire-breathing might of the LC8c motor.

Weight has remained the same for a total READY TO RACE weight of 190 kg, complementing the updated ergonomics that result in a slightly higher centre of gravity. Both the seat height and ground clearance are 15 mm higher, which is a result of longer suspension travel and a steeper swingarm angle that allows around three degrees more lean angle when on the attack. The frame and swingarm have also been updated due to the suspension linkage construction at the rear, allowing the rider more mechanical grip for harder riding.

Fully adjustable WP APEX Suspension components are equipped front and rear, boasting the new Open Cartridge fork with 143 mm of travel. With a diameter of 48 mm – increased from 43 mm on the KTM 990 DUKE – it is 34 per cent stiffer, with upgraded settings developed to offer a sportier feel. The bike becomes more planted with better control, without sacrificing agility.

Additionally, the new WP APEX rear shock incorporates upgrades in line with the linkage system, with travel reduced to 140 mm – a ten mm reduction to compensate for the introduction of the linkage. It too has been developed for maximum performance, fitted with a new linear spring keeping things in check for all day attacks on the street or track.

High-performance braking systems, including Brembo Stylema monoblock calipers and a Brembo MCS master cylinder, are utilised at both ends. They feature 320 mm discs (compared to 300 mm on the KTM 990 DUKE), lighter components, and a more precise feel under braking, ensuring dominant performance in all circumstances.

The 2025 KTM 990 DUKE R features Michelin Power Cup 2 tyres that wrap around adapted orange rims carried over from the KTM 1390 SUPER DUKE R model. Its refined technical enhancements make it a formidable mid-capacity naked bike, ready to take on any road or track with a pure READY TO RACE attitude. THE PUNISHER is taking no prisoners in the mid-range battlefield!

A full range of KTM PowerParts and KTM PowerWear has also been developed specifically to suit the KTM Street range, further maximising the potential for riders to customise their bikes.

The new 2025 KTM 990 DUKE R will be rolling off the Austrian production line in December and will be available in authorised KTM dealers countrywide from January 2025. UK pricing to be

confirmed.

For more information, visit KTM.com.

