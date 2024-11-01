Three “New Old Stock” Zero Mile Bikes in The Iconic Auctioneers Show Sale

Three “New Old Stock” zero mile bikes in the Iconic Auctioneers Nec Classic Motor Show sale on 10th November in Birmingham.

Iconic Auctioneers have sourced three motorcycles that have zero miles on the clock for their forthcoming motorcycle auction at the NEC on the 10th November. Unused bikes are a rare and unusual item, but the question of course is: ‘What does one do with an unused bike?

Are these bikes bought as investments or as works of art… or both?

Would you ever dare riding a zero miles bike, what would that do to the value?

Do these bikes make good ornaments, seen as pieces of automotive sculpture and displayed in one’s living room or as a talking point in the entrance hall?

Or are they purely for collectors or bike enthusiasts?

Mark Bryan, who heads the Motorcycle Department at Iconic Auctioneers, says: “In my decades of involvement of the world of classic bikes, the answer to all the questions above, is yes.

People buy bikes for a myriad of reasons, mostly to ride them, then sometimes it’s for an investment, or sometimes it’s for nostalgia and very occasionally its simply to look at them!”

The unregistered and unused 2008 Ducati Desmosedici RR pictured above offers a rare opportunity to own one of these legendary bikes. Described by Ducati as ‘The World’s first MotoGP Replica’ when launched in 2008, it has a 90° V4 Desmodromic 1,000cc engine producing 200bhp, 171kg and limited to only 1,500 examples worldwide. Based on the Ducati Team GP6 and capable of 185mph.

This ‘Team’ version is #1,474 of the 1,500 built and has been stored in a dehumidified cocoon for the last eight years. It comes to the sale complete with all the service and handbooks, sales brochure, unused race exhaust, toolkit, battery charger, bike cover and front and rear paddock stands and even the unused MotoGP stickers that are still in their envelope!

It is a highly collectible motorcycle and one of only a handful of new/old stock examples available worldwide. It is not UK-registered and would obviously require recommissioning if it is going to be started or used. We wonder what the new owner will do with it!

More information about this motorcycle can be found here:

https://www.iconicauctioneers.com/2008-ducati-desmosedici-rr-rec14126-1-nec-1124

The 2020 Yamaha YZF-R1 Petronas 998cc (above), is number 13 of the 46 track bikes produced. They were produced in 2020 to celebrate the 46 year partnership with Petronas and Yamaha and this bike has been on display from new and shows zero miles.

Based upon the 2020 factory MotoGP Petronas Yamaha Sepang Racing Team YZR-M1 ridden by Fabio Quartararo and Franco Morbidelli. The bikes were built in conjunction between Yamaha Europe and Yamaha Austria Racing Team (YART). Only 46 bikes were built worldwide with just four bound for the UK.

The Yamaha R1 MotoGP replica features a very high specification including Ohlins FGRT 219 front forks and Ohlins TTX rear shock. Other factory highlights include full carbon fairing kit with MotoGP winglets, Akrapovic exhaust, Marchesini forged wheels, factory wiring harness, Brembo brake calipers, racing footrests with quick shift system and Michelin racing slicks

Finished in the Limited-Edition Petronas Yamaha SRT livery painted by the official Moto GP painter, Alex Design. This example is presented in ‘as new’ condition having been displayed in a Yamaha dealership from new. Showing zero miles and complete with all the accessories supplied from new including; certificate, tools, polo shirt, spares etc. it also comes with its own branded flight case as pictured below.

More information about this motorcycle can be found here:

https://www.iconicauctioneers.com/2020-yamaha-yzf-r1-petronas-rec13967-1-nec-1124

A future classic and great addition to any serious modern superbike Collection is this unused example of the limited edition MV Agusta F3 Ago. Limited to only 300 examples, this is #138 and has never been used. Unregistered and showing only five ‘push’ miles it is in running order with new battery fitted. It comes to auction with all the original paperwork and certificates, a special bike cover, an unopened Agostini book, as well as tools, owner’s manual and keys.

The 798cc F3 ‘Ago’ was a tribute to former MV multiple World Champion, Giacomo Agostini. Weighing only 171kg, they were all finished in ‘Tricolore’ colours with an autographed tank and a numbered plaque on the triple plaque as well as a signed Certificate of Authenticity, which is included in the bikes accompanying history file.

More information about this motorcycle can be found here:

https://www.iconicauctioneers.com/2014-mv-agusta-f3-ago-rec14180-1-nec-1124

All three bikes offer a rare opportunity to own a piece of automotive gold dust history. All in original condition they will come to auction at The Iconic Sale at the NEC Classic Motor Show on Sunday 10th November. More details of the motorcycles and the other 150 bikes in the sale can be viewed at www.iconicauctioneers.com or by contacting the Iconic Auctioneers team on +44 (0) 1926 691 141 or enquiries@iconicauctioneers.com. Bidding is available in person, online, over the telephone or by commission bid and registration for bidding is now open.

For more information please contact

Mark Bryan

Motorcycle Manager

mark@iconicauctioneers.com

Tel +44 (0) 7958 107974

