Friday, November 1, 2024
2024 Valencia GP will not go ahead, replacement to be confirmed

2024 Valencia Gp Will Not Go Ahead, Replacement To Be ConfirmedMotoGP™ stands with the Community of Valencia following the devastating floods that have affected the area.

Our hearts are with all those who have been lost and those who have lost so much.

We have been in constant contact with the local authorities and the circuit to best assess how we can help and how we should proceed. We have a responsibility to every region where we race that goes far beyond the sport and the events.

After carefully weighing up the potential positive impact of MotoGP™ racing in Valencia on delayed dates versus ensuring no single resource is diverted from the recovery efforts by the presence of MotoGP™, the championship and local authorities have been obliged to cancel the 2024 Valencia GP.

In lieu of racing in Valencia, MotoGP™ will instead race for Valencia. The championship will put our collective efforts behind backing the relief funds already in place to ensure our positive impact can connect with the area in the way it best serves the people and communities we have been part of for so long.

Our efforts will begin during the Malaysian GP and continue at the final round of 2024, with a new venue and dates to be announced as soon as confirmed.

Fans around the world, our athletes, and paddock deserve a sporting finale to the 2024 season, and one that can make a key contribution to supporting the communities we race in.

Any further information regarding the season finale will be confirmed as soon as possible.

