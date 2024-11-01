Friday, November 1, 2024
Alonso two tenths clear on a scorching Sepang Friday

Moto3
1 min.read

Alonso Two Tenths Clear On A Scorching Sepang FridayDavid Alonso (CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team), once again, is the Moto3™ rider to beat so far in Sepang after the 2024 World Champion set a late PB time to top Practice 1.

The Colombian’s 2:11.241 was 0.216s quicker than second place Adrian Fernandez (Leopard Racing), with Taiyo Furusato (Honda Team Asia) just under half a second adrift of Alonso in P3.

Ryusei Yamanaka (MT Helmets – MSI) made it two Japanese riders in the top four, with silver medal-chasing Collin Veijer (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) completing the fastest five on Day 1. The Dutch star was 0.560s down on Alonso’s best lap.

The rider currently leading the P2 Championship finish place, Daniel Holgado (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3), ended Friday in P7 behind sixth place Jose Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo). Meanwhile, Ivan Ortola (MT Helmets – MSI) – another rider who is hunting second overall – has work to do on Saturday morning after a P16 finish in Practice 1.

Can anyone close the gap to Alonso in the final Practice session before qualifying begins in Malaysia? Tune in for P2 at 08:40 before qualifying starts at 12:50.

For more Moto3 info checkout our dedicated Moto3 News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com

©Words/Images are from official press release posted courtesy of www.motogp.com

