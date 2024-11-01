Friday, November 1, 2024
Newsletter
Subscribe Digital Magazine
All

Top 5 This Week

Ruroc AT4.0 Liquid And Matt Black Special Editions Announced

Industry NewsHelmetsRuroc
1 min.read

Ruroc At4.0 Liquid And Matt Black Special Editions AnnouncedRuroc has today announced its latest special edition drop, with the reveal of the ‘Liquid Black’ and ‘Matt Black’ versions of its popular AT4.0 Street, Track and Carbon editions, all available with FREE special bundles too.

Available with unique Bundle Offers at launch for a limited period only, the Liquid Black option comes to the AT4.0 Carbon and AT4.0 Street versions, while the AT4.0 Track gets the matt black finish of the Core for the first time.Ruroc At4.0 Liquid And Matt Black Special Editions Announced

AT4.0 Street

Giving the entry level AT4.0 a premium look, the special ‘Liquid Black’ edition packs all of the great features of the Street model, but with even more, thanks to the launch bundle offer. The first 250 helmets purchased qualify for a FREE Colour Visor, Team Cap and Riding Backpack – offering over £110 / $140 / €130  worth of extra accessories included, all for just £229 / $279 /€319Ruroc At4.0 Liquid And Matt Black Special Editions Announced

AT4.0 Carbon

Renowned and highly regarded as the premium road helmet in the AT4.0 range, and one of the first helmets to achieve the ECE22.06 rating, the Liquid Black edition brings another cool and classy option to the range, but with its launch bundle offering even more. For the limited launch period the first 500 buyers get a FREE Shockwave by Harmon Kardon Bluetooth Audio system, a Colour Visor, a Pinlock 70 Insert and Team Helmet Bag worth £280 / €320 / $330 . The AT4.0 Carbon Liquid Black costs £375 / $475 / €479Ruroc At4.0 Liquid And Matt Black Special Editions Announced

AT4.0 Track

The AT4.0 Track is Ruroc’s sportiest model, now gaining a cool new Matt Black scheme, as the Core colour-way comes to Track for the first time. The first 200 customers will also benefit from a FREE Shockwave by Harmon Kardon Bluetooth Audio System, a Colour Visor, a Pinlock 70 Insert and Team Helmet Bag worth £280 / €320 / $330. The AT4.0 Track costs £579 / $679 / €749

For more information or to select your Bundle, visit www.ruroc.com

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
2024 BSB Champion to headline BSB Day at Motorcycle Live

Popular Articles

Text Logo White 500 Red Back

About us

Superbike News UK: Motorcycle Racing and Industry News.

Superbike News was established in 2001 while we were covering World Superbikes and British Superbikes travelling to various race tracks around the world. For the last couple of years we have slowly expanded from a purely racing website to encompass motorcycle industry news as well

Latest Articles

2024 BSB Champion to headline BSB Day at Motorcycle Live

Industry News 0
The freshly-crowned 2024 Bennetts British Superbike Champion, Kyle Ryde,...

2024 Valencia GP will not go ahead, replacement to be confirmed

Latest News 0
MotoGP™ stands with the Community of Valencia following the...

Bagnaia bags perfect Friday with Martin in pursuit despite crash

Latest News 0
#TheRematch rivals went head-to-head for Practice honours with the...

Most Popular

2024 BSB Champion to headline BSB Day at Motorcycle Live

Industry News 0
The freshly-crowned 2024 Bennetts British Superbike Champion, Kyle Ryde,...

2024 Valencia GP will not go ahead, replacement to be confirmed

Latest News 0
MotoGP™ stands with the Community of Valencia following the...

Bagnaia bags perfect Friday with Martin in pursuit despite crash

Latest News 0
#TheRematch rivals went head-to-head for Practice honours with the...

Subscribe

© tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES
2024 Bsb Champion To Headline Bsb Day At Motorcycle Live

2024 BSB Champion to headline BSB Day at Motorcycle Live

Frank Duggan - 0