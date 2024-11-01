Ruroc AT4.0 Liquid And Matt Black Special Editions Announced

Ruroc has today announced its latest special edition drop, with the reveal of the ‘Liquid Black’ and ‘Matt Black’ versions of its popular AT4.0 Street, Track and Carbon editions, all available with FREE special bundles too.

Available with unique Bundle Offers at launch for a limited period only, the Liquid Black option comes to the AT4.0 Carbon and AT4.0 Street versions, while the AT4.0 Track gets the matt black finish of the Core for the first time.

AT4.0 Street

Giving the entry level AT4.0 a premium look, the special ‘Liquid Black’ edition packs all of the great features of the Street model, but with even more, thanks to the launch bundle offer. The first 250 helmets purchased qualify for a FREE Colour Visor, Team Cap and Riding Backpack – offering over £110 / $140 / €130 worth of extra accessories included, all for just £229 / $279 /€319

AT4.0 Carbon

Renowned and highly regarded as the premium road helmet in the AT4.0 range, and one of the first helmets to achieve the ECE22.06 rating, the Liquid Black edition brings another cool and classy option to the range, but with its launch bundle offering even more. For the limited launch period the first 500 buyers get a FREE Shockwave by Harmon Kardon Bluetooth Audio system, a Colour Visor, a Pinlock 70 Insert and Team Helmet Bag worth £280 / €320 / $330 . The AT4.0 Carbon Liquid Black costs £375 / $475 / €479

AT4.0 Track

The AT4.0 Track is Ruroc’s sportiest model, now gaining a cool new Matt Black scheme, as the Core colour-way comes to Track for the first time. The first 200 customers will also benefit from a FREE Shockwave by Harmon Kardon Bluetooth Audio System, a Colour Visor, a Pinlock 70 Insert and Team Helmet Bag worth £280 / €320 / $330. The AT4.0 Track costs £579 / $679 / €749

For more information or to select your Bundle, visit www.ruroc.com