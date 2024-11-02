Fernandez flies to lap record debut pole in Sepang

Adrian Fernandez (Leopard Racing) stole the Q2 show in Sepang after the Spaniard left it late to land a sensational all-time lap record – a 2:09.542 – and a debut Grand Prix pole.

That time saw pole position snatched from Ivan Ortola’s (MT Helmets – MSI) grasp as the #48 settles for P2, while World Champion David Alonso (CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team) lines up on the outside of the front row in third.

Tatsuki Suzuki (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) spearheads the second row of the grid, with the Japanese rider joined on Row 2 by Q1 graduate Joel Kelso (BOE Motorsports) and SIC58 Squadra Corse’s Luca Lunetta.

Angel Piqueras (Leopard Racing) will aim to wrap up the Rookie of the Year crown from P7 after the #36 crashed at Turn 1 in the closing stages of qualifying. Collin Veijer (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) hunts a podium in his quest to beat Daniel Holgado (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) to P2 overall, as the latter launches from P11.

Next up: race time. Find out who wins the battle in Sepang at 12:00 (UTC+8)!

For more Moto3 info checkout our dedicated Moto3 News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com

©Words/Images are from official press release posted courtesy of www.motogp.com