Saturday, November 2, 2024
Navarro claims sensational Sepang pole

Moto2
1 min.read

Navarro Claims Sensational Sepang PoleA replacement rider pinching pole position doesn’t happen very often – but it has today!

A brilliant all-time lap record in Sepang from Jorge Navarro (OnlyFans American Racing Team) saw the Spaniard claim a Saturday afternoon P1, as OnlyFans American Racing Team celebrate a Q2 1-2 as Marcos Ramirez secured a P2 start. A late flying lap from Celestino Vietti (Red Bull KTM Ajo) saw the Italian grab a front row start for Sunday’s encounter.

Albert Arenas (Gresini Moto2™) was the rider to get demoted from P3 following Vietti’s late lap, so the Practice pacesetter will have to settle for a P4 starting slot. Rookie Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Ajo) and Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) are the other two riders who will set off from the second row.

World Champion Ai Ogura (MT Helmets – MSI) qualified seventh, while second in the Championship Aron Canet (Fantic Racing) will hope to clinch the 2024 silver medal from P13 on the grid. Luckily for the #44, his two main challengers – Alonso Lopez (Sync SpeedUp) and Sergio Garcia (MT Helmets – MSI) – failed to make it out of Q1 and will start from P20 and P19 respectively.

Who will prevail in the penultimate round of the season? Watch it all unfold at 13:15 (UTC +8)!

©Words/Images are from official press release posted courtesy of www.motogp.com

Fernandez flies to lap record debut pole in Sepang
Martin supreme to set up match point on Sunday as Bagnaia suffers shock crash at Sepang

