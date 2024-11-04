Alpinestars Launches Limited Edition MM93 Supertech R Vented Boots in Collaboration with Marc Marquez.

Alpinestars unveils the Limited Edition MM93 Supertech R Vented Boots, designed in collaboration with 8-time World Champion Marc Marquez. This exclusive release reflects Marc’s iconic style and relentless passion for performance on track. The Limited Edition MM93 Supertech R Vented sets the standard for high-performance racing boots. Engineered for ultimate protection, precision, and flexibility, these boots incorporate top-tier innovations designed to provide maximum airflow, comfort, and race-proven protection. In this Limited Edition, the MM93 Supertech is crafted with replica graphics inspired by Marc’s style.

“As on previous occasions, we have designed this Limited Edition together with Alpinestars thinking about my community-all those fans who support me throughout the year. The boots have all the necessary technical standards to ride with total safety and comfort, along with a design in red and blue colors that reflects one of my passions, speed. I hope you like them.” – MARC MARQUEZ

Supertech R Vented Boots: MotoGP-Grade Performance for Track and Road

The Supertech R Vented Boots set the standard for high-performance protective footwear, built from Alpinestars’ extensive research and real-world testing with MotoGP and World Superbike champions. Engineered for ultimate protection, precision, and flexibility, these boots incorporate top-tier innovations designed for maximum airflow, comfort, and race-proven protection. Key features include extensive perforations for ventilation, a redesigned front flex area and rear bellow for enhanced flexibility, an updated TPU shifter for increased medial protection, and an ergonomically profiled shin plate with improved impact absorption. The Supertech R Vented Boots’ new inner bootie delivers enhanced impact protection, while the compound rubber sole offers superior grip on the pegs, making these boots the choice for riders demanding the pinnacle of comfort and performance on the track or road.

