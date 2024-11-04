Monday, November 4, 2024
Newsletter
All

Top 5 This Week

Alpinestars Launches Limited Edition MM93 Supertech R Vented Boots

Industry NewsApparelAlpinestars
1 min.read

Alpinestars Launches Limited Edition Mm93 Supertech R Vented BootsAlpinestars Launches Limited Edition MM93 Supertech R Vented Boots in Collaboration with Marc Marquez.

Alpinestars unveils the Limited Edition MM93 Supertech R Vented Boots, designed in collaboration with 8-time World Champion Marc Marquez. This exclusive release reflects Marc’s iconic style and relentless passion for performance on track. The Limited Edition MM93 Supertech R Vented sets the standard for high-performance racing boots. Engineered for ultimate protection, precision, and flexibility, these boots incorporate top-tier innovations designed to provide maximum airflow, comfort, and race-proven protection. In this Limited Edition, the MM93 Supertech is crafted with replica graphics inspired by Marc’s style.

“As on previous occasions, we have designed this Limited Edition together with Alpinestars thinking about my community-all those fans who support me throughout the year. The boots have all the necessary technical standards to ride with total safety and comfort, along with a design in red and blue colors that reflects one of my passions, speed. I hope you like them.” – MARC MARQUEZAlpinestars Launches Limited Edition Mm93 Supertech R Vented Boots

Supertech R Vented Boots: MotoGP-Grade Performance for Track and Road
The Supertech R Vented Boots set the standard for high-performance protective footwear, built from Alpinestars’ extensive research and real-world testing with MotoGP and World Superbike champions. Engineered for ultimate protection, precision, and flexibility, these boots incorporate top-tier innovations designed for maximum airflow, comfort, and race-proven protection. Key features include extensive perforations for ventilation, a redesigned front flex area and rear bellow for enhanced flexibility, an updated TPU shifter for increased medial protection, and an ergonomically profiled shin plate with improved impact absorption. The Supertech R Vented Boots’ new inner bootie delivers enhanced impact protection, while the compound rubber sole offers superior grip on the pegs, making these boots the choice for riders demanding the pinnacle of comfort and performance on the track or road.Alpinestars Launches Limited Edition Mm93 Supertech R Vented Boots

Alpinestars 2024 Motorcycling CollectionFor more Alpinestars news check out our dedicated page Alpinestars News

You find out where to buy in the UK via Oxford Products website

or head to the official Alpinestars website alpinestars.com/

Modern Classic Motorcycle News - YouTube Channel

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
The title fight rolls on as Bagnaia defeats Martin in an all-timer at Sepang
Next article
NEW! HJC i71 Disney Stitch – in stock now

Popular Articles

Text Logo White 500 Red Back

About us

Superbike News UK: Motorcycle Racing and Industry News.

Superbike News was established in 2001 while we were covering World Superbikes and British Superbikes travelling to various race tracks around the world. For the last couple of years we have slowly expanded from a purely racing website to encompass motorcycle industry news as well

Latest Articles

Husqvarna Mobility adds all-new Pioneer to its electric-powered motorcycle line-up

Electric Motorcycles 0
Progressive enduro machine provides the perfect solution to recreational...

The 2025 Yamaha Motorcycles and Scooters Range Updates

Industry News 0
Since the Yamaha Motor Company was founded in 1955,...

Yamaha NMAX becomes a part of the iconic MAX family

Industry News 0
With a range of premium models from the iconic...

Most Popular

Husqvarna Mobility adds all-new Pioneer to its electric-powered motorcycle line-up

Electric Motorcycles 0
Progressive enduro machine provides the perfect solution to recreational...

The 2025 Yamaha Motorcycles and Scooters Range Updates

Industry News 0
Since the Yamaha Motor Company was founded in 1955,...

Yamaha NMAX becomes a part of the iconic MAX family

Industry News 0
With a range of premium models from the iconic...

Subscribe

© tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES
Husqvarna Mobility Adds All-new Pioneer To Its Electric-powered Motorcycle Line-up

Husqvarna Mobility adds all-new Pioneer to its electric-powered motorcycle line-up

Frank Duggan - 0