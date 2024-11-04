Motorcycle Live 2024: A family-friendly festival of fun

Get revved up for the UK’s biggest motorcycle show as Motorcycle Live returns to the NEC Birmingham, between 16-24 November – and this year’s event is AMPLIFIED, offering the perfect, action-filled day out for the entire family.

With thrilling experiences for kids, teens and parents alike, MCL is much more than just a bike show – it’s an action-packed, fun-filled event for all ages, and it doesn’t matter if visitors are current rider, or looking to get onto two wheels.

James Whitham, host of the revamped Black Horse stage will interview racing stars, celebrities and riding legends each and every day, with visitors offered the chance to meet – and grab a selfie with some of the biggest names in two-wheeled motorsport.

The BRAND-NEW, UK-first, BSB RiDE Sim Racing Challenge will give gamers, riders, racers, and adrenaline seekers a full-size bike to race their mates around Donington Circuit on, with fantastic prizes available for the fastest laps.

TV presenter, Grace Webb is fronting the brand-new Expert Lab. Hosting a variety of expert guests throughout the week, Grace will get to the bottom of all the latest technology and innovations shaping the two-wheeled world, with The Machine Shop presenting a series of practical ‘how to’ demonstrations.

There are plenty of riding opportunities for all ages, with those aged seven years and over having the choice of riding features, licence or not, experienced or not, off-road or road, electric or ICE, rolling road or real road, MCL24 has it all.

NEW for 2024 The Live Lounge AMPLIFIED by Yamaha will welcome different musicians across each day, with local, up and coming and experienced talent. Hall 2 is a great place to take five and have a bite to eat and drink while soaking up the atmosphere, before heading back out for more excitement.

Jaw-dropping live stunt shows are sprinkled into the entertainment mix every day, with Matt Crowhurst talking visitors through the crazy stunts of the Arenacross FMX team, so if visitors don’t know their whips from flips they soon will!

MCL24 offers the unrivalled opportunity to explore the latest bikes, clothing and technology from the hundreds of exhibitors under one roof. It’s the perfect day out, with good transport links by train, ample places to park the car, and FREE bike parking in the Honda Bike Park.

Don’t miss out on a day of thrills, insight, and non-stop fun. See all the latest news and book tickets now at www.motorcyclelive.co.uk to take advantage of the best price in advance of the show.

**Booking fees apply

All riding features are subject to participation criteria and restrictions.