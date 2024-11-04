Husqvarna Mobility adds all-new Pioneer to its electric-powered motorcycle line-up

Husqvarna Mobility continues to grow its electric motorcycle range by unveiling its exciting and all-new Pioneer. The street-legal machine is designed primarily for offroad use and is powered by a 5.5 kWh Li-Ion battery that offers a WMTC range of up to 137 kilometres and a running time of up to three hours. Together with an 11 kW motor that provides a peak power output of 19.2 kW and 37.6 Nm of torque, the Pioneer features a chassis developed exclusively for the new model to ensure an unrivalled riding experience.

The Pioneer is expertly crafted around a chromium-molybdenum frame for assured durability and performance. The unique chassis design incorporates the motor and battery as load-bearing components, which in turn reduces overall weight and contributes to the precisely calculated geometry and flex characteristics of the new machine.

Selectable ride modes further enhance the exceptional riding experience that the Pioneer offers. With three options to suit varying abilities as well as the terrain, the perfect amount of power is always delivered to the rear wheel. In addition, Traction Control can be activated in conjunction with any ride mode, while three levels of energy recuperation for the battery are available. All options are easily engaged using the handlebar-mounted switch cube.

The 11 kW electric motor used to power the Pioneer has been designed and developed in-house by Husqvarna Mobility. With no clutch or gearbox, the Pioneer offers beginners an easy introduction to riding motorcycles, while allowing those with more experience to master more technical terrain with ease. Adding to the simplicity of riding the machine is the rear brake, which is operated by a lever on the left side of the ProTaper handlebars.

A 5.5 kWh Li-Ion battery provides up to three hours of running time and can be replaced with a fully charged spare within 10 minutes if required. Using the supplied 660 W charger, a full recharge can be achieved in eight hours using a standard household supply. With the Pioneer designed to be ridden offroad in all conditions, the battery, motor and all connected components are rated IP 67, making them all fully dust and waterproof.

Adjustable WP suspension, offering 250 mm of travel front and 240 mm of travel rear, ensures all riders can customise the settings to suit their requirements. The WP XACT forks feature an air spring, and the Pioneer is supplied with the pump required to adjust the pressure. Additionally, the compression and rebound can be fine-tuned using the easy-access clickers. The WP XPLOR PDS rear shock offers both high and low speed compression, rebound and preload adjustment to ensure maximum comfort and traction.

To underline the quality specification of the exciting Pioneer model, the machine is equipped with ProTaper handlebars, Braktec brakes and Michelin enduro tyres.





Technical highlights:

11 kW nominal power

19.2 kW peak power

95 km/h top speed

21”/18” wheels

5.5 kWh battery capacity

Battery removal (10 minutes with tools)

Charging time (0-100%) with included 660 W charger ~ 8h

Charging time (0-100%) with optional 3,3 kW power charger ~ 2h

Weight – 112 kg

Michelin enduro tyres

ProTaper handlebars and ODI grips

Pioneer riders can enjoy maximum comfort by wearing the latest Functional Offroad Apparel Collection. This extensive range of clothing, which includes waterproof options, offers a solution to every riding environment, from those commuting to those who ride strictly offroad.