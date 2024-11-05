Tuesday, November 5, 2024
Newsletter
All

Top 5 This Week

Piaggio set to announce new Vespa and Piaggio scooter ranges at EICMA 2024

Industry NewsManufacturersPiaggio
1 min.read

Piaggio Set To Announce New Vespa And Piaggio Scooter Ranges At Eicma 2024Vespa GTS 310
The Vespa GTS 310 will set a new benchmark as the most powerful Vespa ever, equipped with a new 310cc engine delivering 25 HP. The flagship model combines traditional Vespa styling with modern technology for a more responsive and refined ride, making it ideal for both city commuting and weekend getaways.

Piaggio Beverly 310
The Piaggio Beverly 310 has been updated with a powerful Euro 5+ engine to enhance both power and torque for an exhilarating ride. This crossover scooter combines high-wheel agility with the comfort of a GT, making it ideal for urban commuting and longer journeys. With upgraded features such as a digital LCD display, LED lighting, and a keyless start system, the Beverly 310 stands out as a premium option in the scooter market.Piaggio Set To Announce New Vespa And Piaggio Scooter Ranges At Eicma 2024

Piaggio Liberty
The redesigned Piaggio Liberty brings a lightweight, easy-to-manoeuvre scooter perfect for urban commuters. Available in three engine sizes (50cc, 125cc, and 150cc), Liberty blends modern digital technology with a distinctively Italian style. With a high-wheel configuration for stability, this model is an excellent choice for both young and mature riders alike seeking a safe, reliable scooter.Piaggio Set To Announce New Vespa And Piaggio Scooter Ranges At Eicma 2024

Piaggio Medley 200
The Piaggio Medley 200 is debuting with a larger engine, providing an impressive 13 kW of power and 16.5 Nm of torque. The Medley 200 combines the nimbleness of a high-wheeler with the comfort of a GT, featuring full-LED lighting, a digital LCD display, and the Piaggio MIA connectivity system. It’s designed for urbanites looking for a superior vehicle in a compact package.

Modern Classic Motorcycle News - YouTube Channel

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
2025 Honda GB350S
Next article
Barcelona to welcome the 2024 MotoGP finale

Popular Articles

Text Logo White 500 Red Back

About us

Superbike News UK: Motorcycle Racing and Industry News.

Superbike News was established in 2001 while we were covering World Superbikes and British Superbikes travelling to various race tracks around the world. For the last couple of years we have slowly expanded from a purely racing website to encompass motorcycle industry news as well

Latest Articles

Launch of new large-visor jet helmet ROOF WISPER CARBON

Helmets 0
The lightest jet helmet with large-visor is launched by...

Dainese Group presents the protection of the future at EICMA 2024

Apparel 0
EICMA, Europe’s largest motorcycling trade fair, is opening, and...

Cardo kickstarts ‘The Year of The Mesh’ with the launch of ‘Mesh Boost’

Accessories 0
Cardo Systems, the global leader in wireless communication systems...

Most Popular

Launch of new large-visor jet helmet ROOF WISPER CARBON

Helmets 0
The lightest jet helmet with large-visor is launched by...

Dainese Group presents the protection of the future at EICMA 2024

Apparel 0
EICMA, Europe’s largest motorcycling trade fair, is opening, and...

Cardo kickstarts ‘The Year of The Mesh’ with the launch of ‘Mesh Boost’

Accessories 0
Cardo Systems, the global leader in wireless communication systems...

Subscribe

© tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES
Launch Of New Large-visor Jet Helmet Roof Wisper Carbon

Launch of new large-visor jet helmet ROOF WISPER CARBON

Frank Duggan - 0