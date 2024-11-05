Piaggio set to announce new Vespa and Piaggio scooter ranges at EICMA 2024

Vespa GTS 310

The Vespa GTS 310 will set a new benchmark as the most powerful Vespa ever, equipped with a new 310cc engine delivering 25 HP. The flagship model combines traditional Vespa styling with modern technology for a more responsive and refined ride, making it ideal for both city commuting and weekend getaways.

Piaggio Beverly 310

The Piaggio Beverly 310 has been updated with a powerful Euro 5+ engine to enhance both power and torque for an exhilarating ride. This crossover scooter combines high-wheel agility with the comfort of a GT, making it ideal for urban commuting and longer journeys. With upgraded features such as a digital LCD display, LED lighting, and a keyless start system, the Beverly 310 stands out as a premium option in the scooter market.

Piaggio Liberty

The redesigned Piaggio Liberty brings a lightweight, easy-to-manoeuvre scooter perfect for urban commuters. Available in three engine sizes (50cc, 125cc, and 150cc), Liberty blends modern digital technology with a distinctively Italian style. With a high-wheel configuration for stability, this model is an excellent choice for both young and mature riders alike seeking a safe, reliable scooter.

Piaggio Medley 200

The Piaggio Medley 200 is debuting with a larger engine, providing an impressive 13 kW of power and 16.5 Nm of torque. The Medley 200 combines the nimbleness of a high-wheeler with the comfort of a GT, featuring full-LED lighting, a digital LCD display, and the Piaggio MIA connectivity system. It’s designed for urbanites looking for a superior vehicle in a compact package.