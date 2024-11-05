BMW Motorrad presents the BMW M RR WSBK CHAMPIONS EDITION 2024

BMW Motorrad presents the M RR WSBK CHAMPION EDITION 2024. Replica of the world champion machine in a limited edition of 54 units.

On the occasion of BMW Motorrad factory rider Toprak Razgatlıoğlu winning the 2024 FIM Superbike World Championship (WorldSBK), BMW Motorrad presents the

BMW M RR WSBK CHAMPION EDITION 2024.

Special edition of the BMW M 1000 RR M Competition comes with world champion honors.

With 18 victories and a total of 27 podium finishes, as well as 527 points at the end, “El Turco” was the dominant rider of the 2024 season, securing the first world championship title for BMW Motorrad Motorsport. The 28-year-old further emphasized his outstanding season performance with six pole positions, 13 fastest race laps, and winning the Pirelli Best Lap Award. For Razgatlıoğlu, this was already his second world championship title in WSBK after 2021, and with a total of 57 victories, he currently ranks fourth in the all-time best list.

Markus Flasch, CEO of BMW Motorrad: “Toprak’s incredible performance, culminating in the world championship title, was a joyful occasion for us to create a genuine replica of his M 1000 RR world champion machine for BMW Motorrad’s motorsport-affine fans. Limited to 54 units, corresponding to his starting number.”

Signed BMW M 1000 RR M Competition in world champion design.

The basis for the BMW M RR WSBK CHAMPION EDITION 2024 is the M 1000 RR

M Competition of the 2024 model year. The M Competition package includes the activation code for using the M GPS Laptrigger, the M Motorsport paintwork with the base color Blackstorm metallic, and the maintenance-friendly DLC-coated M Endurance chain. Additionally, the M Carbon package includes high-quality components made from visible carbon and coated with clear lacquer and the M billet package. In addition to the standard monoposto tail, the passenger package including a carbon pillion seat cover is also included in the scope of delivery.

All 54 units of the M RR WSBK CHAMPION EDITION 2024 are equipped with the original design and sponsor stickers of the factory racing machines. Various Ilmberger carbon components such as covers for the tank, frame, swingarm, wiring harness, and clutch cover, as well as fairing parts, an exhaust heat shield, and a carbon license plate holder, complement the M RR WSBK CHAMPION EDITION 2024.

In addition to the mentioned features, buyers of the special edition receive a voucher for a matching Akrapovič Evolution Line titanium exhaust system and a meet & greet with world champion Toprak Razgatlıoğlu in person.

All 54 units are consecutively numbered from 01/54 to 54/54, feature a special graphic commemorating the world championship title on the M Carbon tank cover, and are personally signed by world champion Toprak Razgatlıoğlu. For optimal durability, the world champion graphic and the champion’s signature have been sealed with clear lacquer.

The number 1 of the M RR WSBK CHAMPION EDITION 2024 goes to the world champion himself.

While the number 54/54 of the M RR WSBK CHAMPION EDITION 2024 will remain with BMW Motorrad and will be on display at the BMW Museum in the future, the motorcycle with the number 01/54 goes to world champion Toprak himself.

Toprak “El Turco” Razgatlıoğlu: “Wow, what a season and we became world champions. I can’t thank BMW Motorrad, my team, and everyone involved in this fantastic success enough, and it is a great honor for me to receive the number 1 of the M RR WSBK CHAMPION EDITION 2024. It will definitely have a place of honor at my home.”

The M RR WSBK CHAMPION EDITION 2024, equipped with a certificate, is approved in Germany through individual acceptance. The registration possibilities in other European markets must be clarified on a case-by-case basis with the respective BMW Motorrad contacts. The price is 54,000 Euro (RRP including 19% VAT). The special edition is now available at selected BMW Motorrad dealers in Germany.

