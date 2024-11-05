ARAI X Triumph Motorcycles Helmets

A new official collaboration between Arai and Triumph Motorcycles brings the launch of a range of co-branded helmets, offering riders the very best performance in terms of protection, comfort, ease of wear and style.

Arai and Triumph Motorcycles share a history of engineering and design excellence and a passion for continuous improvement and development, both on the road and on the track.

The new co-branded range will be available from Triumph dealerships. There will be four models; the modern classic Concept-XE, the sporty Quantic, the off-road MX-V Evo and the adventurous Tour X-5.

Triumph Concept-XE

The Triumph Concept-XE is designed to appeal to lovers of Triumph’s Modern Classics, capturing retro-cool style with modern Arai performance. Black, with bold white stripes referencing the Triumph logo, and a cool multicoloured strip in the centre, this helmet looks the part, especially when combined with Triumph’s Modern Classic Clothing Collection.

Its strong, lightweight PB e-cLc shell, with a smooth and round shape, reinforced with Arai’s proprietary peripheral belt, to slide across surfaces and glance-off obstacles. The VAS-VC shield system, with its retro mechanical look, further enhances glancing off performance by lowering the visor pivot point to maximize a smooth upper shell. Available in sizes XS to XL.

Triumph Quantic

The Quantic model is the helmet of choice for Roadster riders, offering Arai protection and exceptional comfort.

For easy access on and off the Quantic features a 5mm flare around the base, while the VAS MAX vision visor comes with a Pinlock insert ready to use. The premium brushed nylon interior is removable and features Facial Contour System (FCS) and neck roll wire pocket. It also features Emergency Release System (ERS). With two colour schemes to choose from, the Quantic is available in a moody all black option, and a sporty Black and White scheme. Available in sizes XS to XL.

Triumph MX-V EVO

The MX-V EVO is the ideal choice for motocross and off-road riding. Its strong PB-cLc2 outer shell is manufactured using special Z-compound resins, balanced by a lightweight inner liner for reduced overall weight. Maximising ventilation, the MX-V’s front and rear vents work together to pull cool air through the helmet, the peak channels airflow in with a design that also reduces lifting. The interior is also fully removable, easy to wash, and adjustable.

Triumph’s MX-V EVO will be available in an eye-catching Black, White and Racing Yellow colour scheme, designed to complement the TF 250-X and new TF 450-RC. Available in sizes XS to XL.

Triumph Tour-X5

Built for adventures on all roads, the Triumph Tour-X5 features a new VAS-A visor system designed to maximize Glancing-Off Performance, which provides more surface area to glance off impact energy whilst offering easy installation and removal of the visor and peak. The Max Vision visor offers excellent visibility and Glancing-Off performance.

The ventilation system features Arai’s latest 3D logo duct, complemented by an AR Spoiler and the Delta Duct 6, a completely new chin vent. The inner vent gate can flow air to the mouth or visor for increased defogging.

To help riders install their communication devices, there is a flat spot on the side of the shell. On the inside, the interior is fully removable, with an adjustable pad at the rear of the crown pad. The Triumph Tour-X5 is available in two colours schemes; Black with Green accents, or Black with White accents, and featuring both Arai and Triumph logos. Available in sizes XS to XL.

Triumph Motorcycles Chief Operating Officer Paul Stroud said: “Arai and Triumph both share a passion for excellence, and we hope to develop this range further in the future. This gives Triumph customers the opportunity to ride with a Triumph-branded lid that is stylish, robust and technologically advanced. It is a fantastic addition to our range of Triumph clothing.”

“We are very pleased to be able to start our collaboration with Triumph Motorcycles, combining Arai’s Priority for Protection with Triumph’s passion excellence. Triumph customers will be able to enjoy wearing an Arai in their favourite Triumph design,” added Michio Arai, Owner and CEO of Arai Helmet, Ltd.

On sale initially in Italy and UK, the new range will be rolled out across the world over the next 12 months. Triumph x Arai Helmets will be available in Triumph dealers from Summer 2025 and is priced from £xx. More information can be found at triumphmotorcycles.co.uk