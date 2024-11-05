Launch of new large-visor jet helmet ROOF WISPER CARBON

The lightest jet helmet with large-visor is launched by ROOF.

ROOF, a reference main player in the design of innovative motorcycle helmets, is proud to unveil its new high-end jet helmet certiﬁed to the E22.06 standard: the ROOF WISPER CARBON. This carbon ﬁber model is the lightest in its category, marking a signiﬁcant advance in terms of comfort, safety and design for demanding bikers.

The Wisper Carbon is now available in apparent carbon, Matt or Glossy ﬁnish, at a Public Price Advised of €449 (French VAT included).

Unmatched lightness thanks to carbon ﬁber

With a carbon ﬁber structure, the ROOF WISPER CARBON jet helmet is the lightest model of the E22- 06 standard for large-visor jet helmets. Weighing almost 200 grams less than other jet helmets on the market, it oﬀers an unmatched driving experience, minimizing fatigue even during long journeys. The carbon ﬁber, known for its strength and lightness, guarantees optimal protection while preserving a record weight.

Comfort and connectivity

Fully compatible with current intercom systems, the ROOF WISPER CARBON meets the connectivity needs of modern bikers. Whether you want to be contactable, to listen to music or to follow a GPS route, the helmet is designed to integrate an intercom without compromising comfort or aerodynamics. Removable foam interior allows easy installation of speakers, while its large visor protects from natural elements, reducing noise and external disturbances, for a comfort close to that of a full-face helmet.

A pure and functional design

The ROOF WISPER CARBON has been carefully designed for intensive daily use. Its pure aesthetic, accentuated by ﬂuid lines and a minimalist style, attracts attention. Available in a matte or glossy ﬁnish, the carbon ﬁber oﬀers a reﬁned and elegant look, enhanced by premium materials and high-end ﬁnishes. Every detail has been designed to satisfy the style-conscious biker.

Accessories included for a premium experience

The ROOF WISPER CARBON helmet comes with several quality accessories, including: