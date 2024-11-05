2025 Honda Cuv E

Honda has a second EV in its range for 25YM. The CUV e: is a serious scooter for the modern commuter. Using dual Honda Mobile Power Pack e: units to power its 6kW E-Drive side motor it has a top speed of 83km with over 70km range (Honda internal tests), and Reverse Assist function. Charge time is 6 hours from 0-100% and only 3 hours from 0-75%; the bespoke charging dock allows customers to charge in the comfort of their own home. The CUV e: is also equipped with a five-inch TFT screen, or with a fully connected seven-inch TFT display – rich with EV specific information as well as navigation and other features, as part of the new Honda RoadSync Duo interface. Other features include full LED lighting, USB-C socket and under seat storage plus Smart Key operation.

1. Introduction

Following the arrival of the EM1 e: electric moped for 23 year model, the CUV e: is Honda’s second two-wheeled electric vehicle for customers in Europe. It is another step forward in Honda’s plan to introduce 10 or more electric two wheelers globally by 2025, and towards its longer term aim of carbon neutrality for its motorcycle line-up during the 2040s.

The letters CUV have, in fact, appeared on a Honda vehicle before – 30 years ago, to be precise. The original CUV ES – Clean Urban Vehicle Electric Scooter – was a Japanese-market only model, launched in 1994. The CUV e: is a Clean Urban Vehicle ready for right now.

And, where the EM1 e: is perfect for laps to college and back, the CUV e: has significantly more ‘grown up’ potential, with silky smooth acceleration and top speed very similar to a 125cc Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) scooter.

With local legislation around parking in cities across Europe altering the parameters of ICE usage, the urban mobility landscape is changing – and the CUV e: is the perfect vehicle with which to attract those early-adopter commuters, looking to trade in their traditional scooter, or indeed try life on two wheels for the first time.

Smartly styled, fully equipped – and fully connected – the CUV e: is ahead of the curve. It’s obviously an EV but, at the same time, a full-size Honda scooter loaded with all the practicality and convenience that means.

2. Model Overview

Dual, swappable 48V/1.3kW Honda Mobile Power Pack e: batteries are at the heart of the CUV e: and provide power for the 6kW E-Drive side motor. Top speed is 83km/h with range of over 70km* and Reverse Assist helps with parking in and out of tight spaces. Three riding modes – SPORT, STANDARD and ECON – deliver full, balanced or ‘softer’ performance which, of course, has a bearing on range.

The sleek, modern design is uncomplicated and features a flat floor. All lighting is premium LED. There’s a small inner pocket in the fairing, space under the seat for waterproofs and a USB-C charging socket. A five-inch TFT is standard on base models, whilst Roadsync Duo models feature a fully connected seven-inch TFT provides navigation plus many other functions, as well as EV-specific information with regards to route and charging options. Motorcycle operation is via convenient Smart Key.

A steel underbone frame, 31mm telescopic forks and twin rear shocks comprise the chassis, with 12-inch wheels and disc/drum braking. A rear carrier is included in the specification.

As with the EM1 e:, the CUV e: together with the Honda Mobile Power Pack e: and charger customers will be available based on a lease, rental, purchase or subscription scheme, depending on the country.

Genuine Honda Accessories available include Smart Key/conventional Top Boxes, Screen and Knuckle Guards.

The 25YM CUV e: will be available in the following colour options:

Pearl Jubilee White

Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic

Premium Silver Metallic

3. Key Features

3.1 Battery & Charger

An E-Drive (up to 6 kW) side motor turns the rear wheel via low-maintenance gear drive. The CUV e: is powered by a pair of 48V Honda Mobile Power Pack e: – the EM1 e: uses one – lithium ion units developed in-house by Honda with the same relentless focus on durability, reliability and quality for which its internal combustion engines have long been known.

And using dual power packs equals brisk acceleration and a useful top speed of 83km/h. Three riding modes are available for a wide range of scenarios.

STANDARD mode: Delivers output characteristic anyone can handle at ease. For riding well-balanced between output and full battery range.

mode: Delivers output characteristic anyone can handle at ease. For riding well-balanced between output and full battery range. SPORT mode: The most powerful mode for experiencing stronger acceleration and good throttle responses unique to an EV.

mode: The most powerful mode for experiencing stronger acceleration and good throttle responses unique to an EV. ECON mode: Produces more moderate and easy-to-handle characteristic. For a longer full battery range than the other modes.

(*Honda internal tests, in WMTC mode, have resulted in a cruising range of 80.7km).

The CUV e: can also climb a 13° gradient, from a standing start with pillion and 30kg luggage. Reverse Assist makes getting in or out of a garage space straightforward and helps manoeuvring into tight parking spaces in town.

Honda Mobile Power Pack e: are swappable units and can be easily removed from the CUV e: for charging in the comfort of home. Operation is simple: the charger, complete with air-cooling fan, draws from a single phase AC100-240V domestic source and produces 270W maximum.

LED indicators show charging status in 4 segments. The Honda Mobile Power Pack e: itself weighs approximately 10kg and can be easily carried and replaced thanks to an easy-to-hold handle. It is designed to withstand different temperatures, humidity levels, impacts and vibrations.

From zero to maximum, charging time is approximately 6 hours; to 75% only 3 hours are needed. Honda’s famed durability means that the Honda Mobile Power Pack e: can be charged over 2,500 times (internal testing conditions).

3.2 Styling & Equipment

A Honda scooter through and through – but also an EV. The CUV e: has a smart, simple design that marks out its modernity and difference thanks to a classical silhouette punctuated with details that are right up to date. Full LED lighting is a premium touch, but practicality has not been forgotten; the flat floor space (210mm deep) offers easy on/off access and additional carrying capacity.

There’s a handy inner pocket in the front fairing, USB-C socket and storage room for waterproofs under the seat. A rear carrier/passenger grab rail is also standard equipment.

The five-inch TFT display has been designed just for the CUV e: and is standard on the entry level model. For the higher grade model, the seven-inch screen provides a rich, engaging experience while riding – with minimal distraction – and delivers turn-by-turn EV specific route planning, music and calls.

And, to take stress out of a journey, the new Honda RoadSync Duo interface also provides smart weather forecasting, info on nearby charging stations, safety alerts, anti-theft and real time tracking.

A feature drawn from Honda’s premium scooter range is Smart Key operation; all the rider need do is put the Smart Key in a pocket and go.

3.3 Chassis

The CUV e: is designed to be light, agile and easy to handle by all riders – from complete novices right on up – something Honda has vast experience with. Seat height is a very manageable 766mm, with floor height of 270mm. A simple steel underbone mainframe provides core strength.

Wheelbase is set at 1310mm, with rake and trail of 26°/ 79mm; overall dimensions are similar to an SH Mode 125. The turning radius is a traffic-busting 1.9m and there’s 210mm ground clearance. Service weight is 120kg.

31mm telescopic forks are matched to twin rear shock absorbers. Wheels are 12-inch front and rear. Braking is via front 190mm disc/single-piston caliper and 110mm rear drum, linked by Combined Braking System (CBS). When the rear brake is activated, CBS distributes braking power to the front caliper.

3.4 Honda RoadSync Duo®

Honda RoadSync Duo® is a groundbreaking service that makes its European debut on the CUV e:. Seamlessly connecting your vehicle and smartphone via Bluetooth, the system allows users to use navigation, hands-free calls, and music playback. With intuitive operation via the left handlebar switch, users can remain focused on the road.

The navigation feature eliminates concerns about travelling on an electric motorcycle by calculating whether the remaining battery is sufficient to reach the end destination and provides optimal route guidance if the journey is possible.

Additionally, hands-free calls and music playback are managed smoothly, with the display showing the caller’s name, song title, and artist, offering even greater convenience.

Furthermore, depending on the vehicle’s riding mode (Standard, Eco, Sport), the color of the TFT display changes, enhancing the riding experience with a more engaging display.

The most significant advantage of Honda RoadSync Duo® is that it continues to evolve even after purchase. Through OTA software updates, riders will always have access to the latest features.

4. Accessories

Genuine Honda Accessories are ready to go for the CUV e: and include:

45L Smart Top Box

35L Smart Top Box

35L Top Box

Screen

Knuckle Guards

Alarm Kit

5. Technical Specifications

25YM CUV e: CUV e: with Honda RoadSync Duo ENGINE Engine Type E-Drive​ Side motor E-Drive​ Side motor Max. Power Output up to 6kW up to 6kW Max Speed 80km/h 80km/h ELECTRICAL SYSTEM Battery capacity 2x Swap 48V / 1.3kW 2x Swap 48V / 1.3kW Range

*WMTC Class 1 (Internal test figure) Over 70km* Over 70km* CHASSIS Wheelbase 1,310mm 1,310mm Seat Height 765mm 765mm Ground Clearance 270mm 270mm Kerb Weight 120kg 120kg Turning radius 1.9m 1.9m WHEELS Tyres Front 12 inch 12 inch Tyres Rear 12 inch 12 inch BRAKES Brakes Front Combined Brake System Combined Brake System INSTRUMENTS & ELECTRICS Instruments 5″ TFT Meter 7″ Connected Display Headlight LED LED Taillight LED LED Connectivity No YES RoadSync duo USB YES YES Drive mode Three Mode Three Mode Additional Features SMART Key, Reverse assist SMART Key, Reverse assist; Navigation System

**All specifications are internal test values, provisional and subject to change without notice**

Please note that the figures provided are results obtained by Honda under standardised testing conditions prescribed by WMTC. Tests are conducted on a rolling road using a standard version of the vehicle with only one rider and no additional optional equipment. Actual fuel consumption may vary depending on how you ride, how you maintain your vehicle, weather, road conditions, tire pressure, installation of accessories, cargo, rider and passenger weight, and other factors.